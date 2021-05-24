Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ has now been spotted on Geekbench further leaking specifications of the phone, ahead of the anticipated launch of the phone as a part of the Oppo Reno 6 series launch on May 27 in China. The Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ are the three phones that are expected to debut, and the phones have been listed on JD.com and Suning ahead of going official. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is rumoured to be the most premium model of the three.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ was spotted on certification site Geekbench, with the model number PENM00. The listing tips that the phone is powered by a processor codenamed ‘kona'. Earlier rumours had suggested that the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ would be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. However, this premium model could also feature the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, given that the previous version, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G, is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The ‘kona' chipset is listed to have a base frequency of 1.8GHz and an octa-core CPU.

The benchmarking site has also listed the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ to run on Android 11 software and pack 12GB of RAM. The phone scored 4649 single-core points and 12712 multi-core points on Geekbench.

On TENAA, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is listed with the same PENM00 model number and is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display. The phone is tipped to pack a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery. Dual-cell battery of 2,200mAh means the phone may pack a 4,500mAh battery in total capacity.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED hole-punch display with 90Hz screen refresh rate. The cut out for the selfie camera is placed on the top left corner of the display, and the display is reported to be curved at the edges. Furthermore, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to pack 65W fast charging support and measure at 160.8x72.5x7.99mm.