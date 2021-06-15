Technology News
Oppo Reno 6 Pro Spotted on US FCC Site, Global Variant May Be a Rebranded Reno 6 Pro+

Oppo Reno 6 Pro was launched in China last month alongside the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro+.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 June 2021 14:36 IST
Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging
  • The smartphone will run Android 11 with a ColorOS 11.3 skin on top
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display

Oppo Reno 6 Pro has reportedly received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification in the US. An FCC certification is a solid hint that the smartphone's global —  or at least US —  launch is imminent. Oppo released the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+ in China late last month. Thanks to different dimensions seen in the FCC listing, it appears the Oppo Reno 6 Pro global variant is in fact a rebranded Reno 6 Pro+. While both phones share many specifications in common, this means a different camera setup, and different SoC —  Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC instead of MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro global variant specifications (expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted about the FCC certification that Oppo Reno 6 Pro, with model number CPH2247 — which in the past was reported as the model number of Reno 6 Pro in several markets outside of China. The listing notes the Oppo smartphone will run ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. It will also pack a 4,400mAh (4,500mAh typical) battery with 65W fast charging support. These specifications match the ones shared by the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ models at the China launch. Alongside, the Reno 6 Pro will have four 5G bands — N5, N7, N38, N41.

However, as mentioned, the dimensions and weight seen in the US FCC listing for the CPH2247 model indicate a 7.9mm thickness and a weight of 188 grams —  matching the China model of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, not the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, which has a thickness of 7.6mm and a weight of 177 grams. If Oppo is indeed rebranding the Reno 6 Pro+ as the Reno 6 Pro for global markets, then we can expect the rest of the specifications to be of the Reno 6 Pro+.

Other common specifications between the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ and Oppo Reno 6 Pro include a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. However, there are big differences in terms of SoC and rear cameras. The Reno 6 Pro+ sports a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary, a 13-megapixel tertiary, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor.

On the other hand, the Reno 6 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and its quad rear camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro global variant price (expected)

Keeping all this in mind, it is uncertain what the price of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro global variant will be. To give you some perspective, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,500). Oppo Reno 6 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus, Android 11, Federal Communications Commission, FCC
Gadgets 360 Staff
Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India; Vivo Y1s 2GB Model, Vivo Y12s Price Hiked

