Oppo Reno 6 Pro has reportedly received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification in the US. An FCC certification is a solid hint that the smartphone's global — or at least US — launch is imminent. Oppo released the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+ in China late last month. Thanks to different dimensions seen in the FCC listing, it appears the Oppo Reno 6 Pro global variant is in fact a rebranded Reno 6 Pro+. While both phones share many specifications in common, this means a different camera setup, and different SoC — Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC instead of MediaTek Dimensity 1200.
Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted about the FCC certification that Oppo Reno 6 Pro, with model number CPH2247 — which in the past was reported as the model number of Reno 6 Pro in several markets outside of China. The listing notes the Oppo smartphone will run ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. It will also pack a 4,400mAh (4,500mAh typical) battery with 65W fast charging support. These specifications match the ones shared by the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ models at the China launch. Alongside, the Reno 6 Pro will have four 5G bands — N5, N7, N38, N41.
However, as mentioned, the dimensions and weight seen in the US FCC listing for the CPH2247 model indicate a 7.9mm thickness and a weight of 188 grams — matching the China model of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, not the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, which has a thickness of 7.6mm and a weight of 177 grams. If Oppo is indeed rebranding the Reno 6 Pro+ as the Reno 6 Pro for global markets, then we can expect the rest of the specifications to be of the Reno 6 Pro+.
Other common specifications between the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ and Oppo Reno 6 Pro include a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. However, there are big differences in terms of SoC and rear cameras. The Reno 6 Pro+ sports a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary, a 13-megapixel tertiary, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor.
On the other hand, the Reno 6 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and its quad rear camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors.
Keeping all this in mind, it is uncertain what the price of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro global variant will be. To give you some perspective, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,500). Oppo Reno 6 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement