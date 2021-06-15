Oppo Reno 6 Pro has reportedly received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification in the US. An FCC certification is a solid hint that the smartphone's global — or at least US — launch is imminent. Oppo released the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+ in China late last month. Thanks to different dimensions seen in the FCC listing, it appears the Oppo Reno 6 Pro global variant is in fact a rebranded Reno 6 Pro+. While both phones share many specifications in common, this means a different camera setup, and different SoC — Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC instead of MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro global variant specifications (expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted about the FCC certification that Oppo Reno 6 Pro, with model number CPH2247 — which in the past was reported as the model number of Reno 6 Pro in several markets outside of China. The listing notes the Oppo smartphone will run ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. It will also pack a 4,400mAh (4,500mAh typical) battery with 65W fast charging support. These specifications match the ones shared by the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ models at the China launch. Alongside, the Reno 6 Pro will have four 5G bands — N5, N7, N38, N41.

However, as mentioned, the dimensions and weight seen in the US FCC listing for the CPH2247 model indicate a 7.9mm thickness and a weight of 188 grams — matching the China model of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, not the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, which has a thickness of 7.6mm and a weight of 177 grams. If Oppo is indeed rebranding the Reno 6 Pro+ as the Reno 6 Pro for global markets, then we can expect the rest of the specifications to be of the Reno 6 Pro+.

Other common specifications between the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ and Oppo Reno 6 Pro include a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. However, there are big differences in terms of SoC and rear cameras. The Reno 6 Pro+ sports a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary, a 13-megapixel tertiary, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor.

On the other hand, the Reno 6 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and its quad rear camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro global variant price (expected)

Keeping all this in mind, it is uncertain what the price of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro global variant will be. To give you some perspective, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,500). Oppo Reno 6 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.