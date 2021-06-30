Oppo Reno 6 series has been teased to launch in India soon. The new series has been listed on Flipkart, confirming availability, and teasing the arrival of two phones in the market. Oppo is launching the base Oppo Reno 6 variant and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro phones in India. The Oppo Reno 6 series debuted in China in May this year and three models were launched then – Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. The most premium variant has not been teased on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 price in India (expected), availability

As the teaser page has gone live on Flipkart, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 phones are confirmed to go on sale on the e-commerce site. The site has listed to phones as coming soon, but an exact launch date hasn't been announced. The teaser page has published the render of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro model, showing off the back camera design and colour finish. It is identical to what has launched in China earlier.

The prices of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. In China, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and the 12GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,200). Oppo Reno 6, on the other hand, is pricedat CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Based on the teaser on Flipkart, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ will not be launching alongside the other two phones in the Oppo Reno 6 series. It may presumably launch at a later date.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro specifications

If the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is identical to the China model, then it should feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Oppo Reno 6 Pro should have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel additional sensors. At the front, Oppo Reno 6 Pro is likely to offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera just like Oppo Reno 6. It will pack a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 specifications

Similarly, the Oppo Reno 6 is expected to have identical specifications to the China model. It should run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ hole-punch AMOLED display with 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage. There is likely to be a triple rear camera setup on Oppo Reno 6 with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, the phone packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There will be a 4,300mAh battery on board with 65W fast charging. Oppo Reno 6 should come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

