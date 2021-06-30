Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro India Launch Is Soon, Flipkart Teaser Confirms

Oppo Reno 6 series debuted in China in May this year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 June 2021 18:29 IST
Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro India Launch Is Soon, Flipkart Teaser Confirms

Oppo Reno 6 is likely to have identical specifications to the China variant launched earlier

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • Oppo Reno 6 series may come with 65W fast charging support
  • An exact launch date has not been announced by Oppo

Oppo Reno 6 series has been teased to launch in India soon. The new series has been listed on Flipkart, confirming availability, and teasing the arrival of two phones in the market. Oppo is launching the base Oppo Reno 6 variant and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro phones in India. The Oppo Reno 6 series debuted in China in May this year and three models were launched then – Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. The most premium variant has not been teased on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 price in India (expected), availability

As the teaser page has gone live on Flipkart, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 phones are confirmed to go on sale on the e-commerce site. The site has listed to phones as coming soon, but an exact launch date hasn't been announced. The teaser page has published the render of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro model, showing off the back camera design and colour finish. It is identical to what has launched in China earlier.

The prices of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. In China, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and the 12GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,200). Oppo Reno 6, on the other hand, is pricedat CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Based on the teaser on Flipkart, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ will not be launching alongside the other two phones in the Oppo Reno 6 series. It may presumably launch at a later date.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro specifications

If the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is identical to the China model, then it should feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Oppo Reno 6 Pro should have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel additional sensors. At the front, Oppo Reno 6 Pro is likely to offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera just like Oppo Reno 6. It will pack a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 specifications

Similarly, the Oppo Reno 6 is expected to have identical specifications to the China model. It should run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ hole-punch AMOLED display with 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage. There is likely to be a triple rear camera setup on Oppo Reno 6 with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, the phone packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There will be a 4,300mAh battery on board with 65W fast charging. Oppo Reno 6 should come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Price in India, Oppo Reno 6 Specifications, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Price in India, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch Update: Report

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro India Launch Is Soon, Flipkart Teaser Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  5. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  6. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  7. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  9. TCL Launches a New Range of QLED Smart TVs in India Starting at Rs. 64,990
  10. Dell Brings Premium 4K Webcam for High-End Video Conferencing Experiences
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube App on Android Now Lets You Share Chapters From Videos
  2. Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro India Launch Is Soon, Flipkart Teaser Confirms
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch Update: Report
  4. Nokia 105 4G Price Revealed Through E-Commerce Listings After Launch
  5. Google Chrome to Soon Get 'HTTPS-Only Mode' for Secure Browsing: Report
  6. WhatsApp Testing ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos That Disappear After Seen
  7. Apple is Asking Some Employees to Wear Police-Grade Body Cameras at Work to Prevent Leaks: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details
  10. GitHub Copilot That Helps You Code Better With Suggestions for Whole Lines or Entire Functions Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com