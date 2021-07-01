Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 phones are all set to launch in India on July 14. The two phones had already been listed on Flipkart, confirming availability as well. The Oppo Reno 6 series debuted in May this year in China and now the phones are scheduled to launch in India. In China, the Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ phones were unveiled. In India, only the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 phones appear to be launching for now.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 launch details, price in India (expected)

The company has announced that Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 will launch in India on July 14 at 3pm IST. Oppo has teased camera features like Bokeh Flare Portrait Video and AI Highlight Video. The phones had earlier this week been teased on Flipkart, confirming availability on the e-commerce site.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 are expected to be priced similar to their Chinese counterparts. In China, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is priced starting at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,800) and Oppo Reno 6 may be priced starting at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800).

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 specifications

If the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 are identical to the China model, then the Pro variant should feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 6 to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ hole-punch AMOLED display with 90Hz screen refresh rate.

The Pro model will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. In comparison, the Oppo Reno 6 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro should have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel additional sensors. There is likely to be a triple rear camera setup on Oppo Reno 6 with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

At the front, Oppo Reno 6 Pro is likely to offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera just like Oppo Reno 6. Oppo Reno 6 Pro will pack a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery, whereas the Oppo Reno 6 will pack a 4,300mAh battery. Both the phones will support 65W fast charging.