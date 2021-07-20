Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G will go on sale in India today. The phone was launched alongside the Oppo Reno 6 5G last week. It has been up for pre-orders since then, and open sale begins today. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and packs a quad camera setup at the back. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It also carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the curved display.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G price in India, sale

The new Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is going on sale with a price in India of Rs. 39,990, and comes in only a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It comes in two colour options – Aurora and Stellar Black. The phone will be sold via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, Oppo online store, and other retailers.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As for camera, Oppo Reno 6 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and an additional 2-megapixel mono camera with a colour temperature sensor. At the front, it also carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Connectivity options on Oppo Reno 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is 7.6mm thick and weighs about 177 grams.

