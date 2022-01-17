Oppo Reno 6 Lite has been launched as the latest addition to the company's Reno 6 smartphone series. The Chinese company first launched its Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro in China back in May 2021. Oppo Reno 6 Lite has now been launched in Mexico and the smartphone features the same Reno Glow design found on the Reno 6 smartphone series. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Oppo Reno 6 Lite runs on ColorOS 11, based on Android 11.

Oppo Reno 6 Lite pricing, availability

Oppo Reno 6 Lite price is set at MXN 8,799 (roughly Rs. 32,200) and the smartphone is listed for purchase on Amazon Mexico, along with telecom operators and retail websites. The new Oppo Reno 6 Lite is available in Black and Rainbow Silver colour options. Oppo is yet to announce plans to launch Oppo Reno 6 Lite in other regions, including India.

Oppo Reno 6 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 6 Lite runs on Android 11, with the company's ColorOS skin running on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Oppo Reno 6 Lite sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,040 pixels) AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 800 nits and comes with 92 percent DCI: P3 and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, according to the company.

Oppo Reno 6 Lite sports a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens and 79-degree field-of-view, two 2-megapixel sensors for portrait shots and macro photography, each with an f/2.4 aperture lens and 89-degree field-of-view. On the front, Oppo Reno 6 Lite sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 78-degree field-of-view. The primary camera and selfie camera both support recording video in 1080p at 30 fps, according to Oppo.

The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support of 33W fast charging over USB Type-C using the company's proprietary SuperVOOC charging technology. Oppo Reno 6 Lite is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 connectivity, along with GPS/ A-GPS support. Oppo Reno 6 Lite measures 160.3x73.8x7.95mm and weighs about 175 grams.

