Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 6 Lite With Snapdragon 662, 48 Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Lite With Snapdragon 662, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Lite features the company’s Reno Glow design from the Reno 6 series.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2022 18:41 IST
Oppo Reno 6 Lite With Snapdragon 662, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 6 is the latest addition to the company's Reno 6 lineup that was launched in May 2021

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 6 Lite comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage
  • Oppo Reno 6 Lite is priced at MXN 8,799 (roughly Rs. 32,200)
  • Oppo is yet to reveal plans to launch Oppo Reno 6 Lite in India

Oppo Reno 6 Lite has been launched as the latest addition to the company's Reno 6 smartphone series. The Chinese company first launched its Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro in China back in May 2021. Oppo Reno 6 Lite has now been launched in Mexico and the smartphone features the same Reno Glow design found on the Reno 6 smartphone series. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Oppo Reno 6 Lite runs on ColorOS 11, based on Android 11.

Oppo Reno 6 Lite pricing, availability

Oppo Reno 6 Lite price is set at MXN 8,799 (roughly Rs. 32,200) and the smartphone is listed for purchase on Amazon Mexico, along with telecom operators and retail websites. The new Oppo Reno 6 Lite is available in Black and Rainbow Silver colour options. Oppo is yet to announce plans to launch Oppo Reno 6 Lite in other regions, including India.

Oppo Reno 6 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 6 Lite runs on Android 11, with the company's ColorOS skin running on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Oppo Reno 6 Lite sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,040 pixels) AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 800 nits and comes with 92 percent DCI: P3 and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, according to the company.

Oppo Reno 6 Lite sports a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens and 79-degree field-of-view, two 2-megapixel sensors for portrait shots and macro photography, each with an f/2.4 aperture lens and 89-degree field-of-view. On the front, Oppo Reno 6 Lite sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 78-degree field-of-view. The primary camera and selfie camera both support recording video in 1080p at 30 fps, according to Oppo.

The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support of 33W fast charging over USB Type-C using the company's proprietary SuperVOOC charging technology. Oppo Reno 6 Lite is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 connectivity, along with GPS/ A-GPS support. Oppo Reno 6 Lite measures 160.3x73.8x7.95mm and weighs about 175 grams.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 6 Lite

Oppo Reno 6 Lite

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 6 Lite, Oppo, Oppo Reno 6 Series, Oppo Reno 6 Lite Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Pixel Notepad, Price Details Tipped: Report
Safari 15 Security Flaw Discovered That Can Leak Your Browsing Activity, Personal Identity

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 6 Lite With Snapdragon 662, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  3. OnePlus 9RT Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  4. Vivo X70 Pro Ranked Higher Than iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Ratings
  5. Ptron Force X11 Smartwatch With 7 Sports Modes Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Enters Testing in India, Launch Expected in March: Report
  7. Selling Selfies as NFTs Earned This Indonesian Student Over $1 Million
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  10. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Safari 15 Security Flaw Discovered That Can Leak Your Browsing Activity, Personal Identity
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Lite With Snapdragon 662, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Foldable Smartphone May Be Called Pixel Notepad, Price Details Tipped: Report
  4. Crypto Scam Websites Registered 9.6 Million Visits From India in 2021: Report
  5. AI-Generated Art Within NFT Space Is Rapidly Gaining Steam, Expected to Grow With the Metaverse's Emergence
  6. Ola Electric Halts Production of Vanilla Ola S1 Scooter, Offers Ola S1 Pro Features to Buyers
  7. Delhi Transport Corporation's First Electric Bus Flagged Off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
  8. Tecno Pop 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Capacity Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Vivo Y55 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Elon Musk's Tweet Makes Indian States Clamour for Tesla Plant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com