Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With Dimensity SoCs, 65W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 5G is backed by a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro model comes with a 4,500mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2021 15:23 IST
By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2021 15:23 IST

Oppo Reno 6 5G, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G are offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 6 5G is priced at Rs. 29,990
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G costs Rs. 39,990
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G has a quad rear camera setup

Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G have been launched in India as the latest flagship offering in the company's Oppo Reno series. The Oppo Reno 6 series debuted in China in May with three models — Oppo Reno 6 5G, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G — but only two models have now been launched in India. Both support 65W fast charging and are offered in two colour options. Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro have just one RAM and storage configuration each.

Oppo Reno 6 5G, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Oppo Reno 6 5G comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 29,990 which will be available from July 29. Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage configuration that costs Rs. 39,990 and will be available from July 20. Both models are offered in two colours — Aurora and Stellar Black. Oppo Reno 6 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, Oppo online store, and other retailers.

The company is also offering up to Rs. 4,000 cashback with HDFC Bank transactions and Bajaj Finserv, as well as 15 percent instant cashback with Paytm.

Alongside the Oppo Reno 6 series, the company also announced a new blue colour for the Oppo Enco X true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Additionally, the Oppo Enco X will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,990 (down from Rs. 9,990) while the Oppo Watch will start at Rs. 12,990 (down from Rs. 14,990) for the next seven days.

Oppo Reno 6 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 6 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) flat AMOLED display. It supports 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, Oppo Reno 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8G of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Oppo Reno 6 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the display.

Connectivity options on Oppo Reno 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, Z-axis linear motor, colour temperature sensor, and gyroscope. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Oppo Reno 6 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. The phone is just 7.59mm thick and weighs about 182 grams.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G also runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3. However, it features a slightly larger 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Oppo Reno 6 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup that includes the same three sensors as the vanilla variant along with an additional 2-megapixel mono camera with a colour temperature sensor. At the front, it also carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the curved display.

The phone comes with the same connectivity options and sensors as Oppo Reno 6 5G except it has an X-axis linear motor instead of a Z-axis motor. Oppo Reno 6 Pro is also backed by a larger 4,500mAh battery but supports the same 65W fast charging. The phone is 7.6mm thick and weighs about 177 grams.

Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With Dimensity SoCs, 65W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
