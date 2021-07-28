Oppo Reno 6 4G smartphone with different specifications and design than its 5G variant has launched in the Indonesian market. The Oppo Reno 6 5G debuted in May this year and its 4G model comes not only with a different processor, but also changes in camera, battery, and other specifications. The Oppo Reno 6 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC instead of a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC found on the Oppo Reno 6 5G. In addition, there is a quad rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno 6 4G, whereas the 5G model features a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Reno 6 4G price, sale

The new Oppo Reno 6 4G is priced at IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 26,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has launched in Stellar Black and Aurora colour options. It is up for grabs on several online stores like Lazada and Shopee along with the Oppo online store.

Oppo Reno 6 4G specifications

On the specifications front, the Oppo Reno 6 4G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 410ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of max brightness. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is the option to expand its storage further using a microSD card.

As for cameras, the Oppo Reno 6 4G has a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megaipxel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Oppo Reno 6 4G features a 44-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 6 4G packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W Flash Charge Vooc 4.0 support. There is an in-screen fingerprint sensor along with support for Face Unlock. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and pedometer. The phone measures 159.1x73.3x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

