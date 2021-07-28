Technology News
Oppo Reno 6 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 4G packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W Flash Charge Vooc 4.0 support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 July 2021 10:52 IST
Oppo Reno 6 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 4G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display.

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 6 4G packs a 4,310mAh battery
  • Oppo Reno 6 4G comes in Aurora, Stellar Black colours
  • Oppo Reno 6 4G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1

Oppo Reno 6 4G smartphone with different specifications and design than its 5G variant has launched in the Indonesian market. The Oppo Reno 6 5G debuted in May this year and its 4G model comes not only with a different processor, but also changes in camera, battery, and other specifications. The Oppo Reno 6 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC instead of a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC found on the Oppo Reno 6 5G. In addition, there is a quad rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno 6 4G, whereas the 5G model features a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Reno 6 4G price, sale

The new Oppo Reno 6 4G is priced at IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 26,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has launched in Stellar Black and Aurora colour options. It is up for grabs on several online stores like Lazada and Shopee along with the Oppo online store.

Oppo Reno 6 4G specifications

On the specifications front, the Oppo Reno 6 4G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 410ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of max brightness. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is the option to expand its storage further using a microSD card.

As for cameras, the Oppo Reno 6 4G has a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megaipxel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Oppo Reno 6 4G features a 44-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 6 4G packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W Flash Charge Vooc 4.0 support. There is an in-screen fingerprint sensor along with support for Face Unlock. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include  geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and pedometer. The phone measures 159.1x73.3x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 6 4G

Oppo Reno 6 4G

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4320mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 6 4G, Oppo Reno 6 4G Price, Oppo Reno 6 4G Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Parent Alphabet Reaches Record Quarterly Revenue, Profit in Advertising Boom
Oppo Reno 6 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
