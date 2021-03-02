Oppo Reno 5Z has reportedly been spotted on multiple certification platforms, including US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Bluetooth SIG, NEMKO (Norway), IMDA (Singapore), and Global Certification Forum (GCF), hinting at an imminent launch. The listings suggest some specifications of the upcoming smartphone that is said to have carry model number CPH2211. None of the websites mention the name of the handset but speculations are rife that this model number belongs to the Oppo Reno 5Z. Recently, the Oppo A74 5G was also reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites.

Among the certification platforms, the FCC listing provides the most details about the rumoured Oppo Reno 5Z. Different documents show that the smartphone will run on Android 11-based ColorOS V11.1 out-of-the-box. In terms of dimensions, the phone is said to measure 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weigh 175 grams. Furthermore, the phone is listed with a 4,310mAh battery (4,220mAh rated).

The Bluetooth SIG listing, spotted by MySmartPrice says that the alleged Oppo Reno 5Z will come with Bluetooth v5.2 support. It also mentions that the smartphone from Oppo will run on ColorOS V11.1 based on Android 11. And connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC.

The NEMKO certification listing spotted by GoAndroid shows that the rumoured Oppo Reno 5Z could have support for fast charging via a USB Type-C port, and a 4,220mAh battery. Singapore's IMDA listing reportedly suggest the connectivity options mentioned above and the GCF listing does not provide any additional information apart from the model number.

The rumoured Oppo Reno 5Z being reportedly spotted on various certification websites hints that the phone could be launched soon. Recently, Oppo A74 5G was reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites.

