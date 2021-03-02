Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 5Z Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Tipped to Come With Android 11, 5G Support

Oppo Reno 5Z Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Tipped to Come With Android 11, 5G Support

Oppo Reno 5Z reportedly has CPH2211 model number.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 March 2021 18:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 5Z Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Tipped to Come With Android 11, 5G Support

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 5Z could pack a 4,310mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5Z may feature a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone is said to have Android 11-based ColorOS V11.1
  • Oppo Reno 5Z may come with GPS and NFC

Oppo Reno 5Z has reportedly been spotted on multiple certification platforms, including US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Bluetooth SIG, NEMKO (Norway), IMDA (Singapore), and Global Certification Forum (GCF), hinting at an imminent launch. The listings suggest some specifications of the upcoming smartphone that is said to have carry model number CPH2211. None of the websites mention the name of the handset but speculations are rife that this model number belongs to the Oppo Reno 5Z. Recently, the Oppo A74 5G was also reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites.

Among the certification platforms, the FCC listing provides the most details about the rumoured Oppo Reno 5Z. Different documents show that the smartphone will run on Android 11-based ColorOS V11.1 out-of-the-box. In terms of dimensions, the phone is said to measure 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weigh 175 grams. Furthermore, the phone is listed with a 4,310mAh battery (4,220mAh rated).

The Bluetooth SIG listing, spotted by MySmartPrice says that the alleged Oppo Reno 5Z will come with Bluetooth v5.2 support. It also mentions that the smartphone from Oppo will run on ColorOS V11.1 based on Android 11. And connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC.

The NEMKO certification listing spotted by GoAndroid shows that the rumoured Oppo Reno 5Z could have support for fast charging via a USB Type-C port, and a 4,220mAh battery. Singapore's IMDA listing reportedly suggest the connectivity options mentioned above and the GCF listing does not provide any additional information apart from the model number.

The rumoured Oppo Reno 5Z being reportedly spotted on various certification websites hints that the phone could be launched soon. Recently, Oppo A74 5G was reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 5Z, Oppo Reno 5Z Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Sony PCM-A10 Voice Recorder With Three-Way Adjustable Microphone, 16GB Storage Launched in India

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 5Z Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Tipped to Come With Android 11, 5G Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. Instagram Adds Live Rooms Feature to Let Up to 4 People Live Stream Together
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India Price Leaks Ahead of March 5 Launch
  4. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  5. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. WhatsApp Messenger Gets New Animation for Voice Messages on iOS
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut Ends on a ‘Massive Cliffhanger’: Zack Snyder
  8. LG Launches 48-Inch OLED 4K TV With Gaming Features, HDR Support in India
  9. OnePlus Nord Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update With New UI
  10. Realme 8 Pro to Feature 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, Company Announces
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Spaces Rolling Out for Android Users Globally for Wider Testing
  2. Spectrum Auction 2021 Concluded: Reliance Jio Emerges as Biggest Bidder for Shelling Out Over Rs. 57,100 Crore
  3. Samsung Messaging App for Windows 10 Spotted, Lets You Send Text Messages via Laptop
  4. Asus ROG Phone 5 18GB RAM Variant Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  5. Oppo Find X3 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Billion-Colour Display to Launch Globally on March 11
  6. Amazon Launches Website in Poland, to Offer Free Shipping on Orders Above EUR 83
  7. Oppo Reno 5Z Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Tipped to Come With Android 11, 5G Support
  8. Sony PCM-A10 Voice Recorder With Three-Way Adjustable Microphone, 16GB Storage Launched in India
  9. Realme C21 Set to Launch on March 5, 5,000mAh Battery Teased
  10. Elon Musk’s Clubhouse Invitation to Vladimir Putin Came to Nothing, Kremlin Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com