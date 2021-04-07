Technology News
Oppo Reno 5Z 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 5Z is quite similar to the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G that was launched in India last month.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 April 2021 13:40 IST
Oppo Reno 5Z 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo Singapore

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5Z 5G has been launched in Singapore
  • It comes with NFC and single SIM support
  • Oppo Reno 5Z 5G is offered in two colours

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G smartphone was launched in Singapore on Wednesday, April 7. The smartphone is quite similar to the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G that was launched in India last month. Among the major differences between the two phones is that the Oppo Reno 5Z comes with support for a single SIM and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and has a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G price, availability

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G is priced at SGD 529 (roughly Rs. 29,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Oppo F19 Pro+, which has similar specifications, was launched in India at a price of Rs. 25,990. The new Reno 5Z 5G from Oppo comes in Cosmo Blue and Fluid Black colour options.

In terms of availability, the Oppo Reno 5Z 5G can be purchased from e-commerce sites Lazada and Shopee. Oppo is offering an unnamed True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds worth SGD 69 (roughly Rs. 3,800) with the purchase of the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 5Z 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio as well as a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Oppo Reno 5Z 5G comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The other three camera sensors include an 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 5Z 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, apart from 5G. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 5Z 5G

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Oppo Reno 5Z 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
