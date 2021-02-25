Technology News
Oppo Reno 5K With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications

Oppo Reno 5K comes in two distinct variants — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 February 2021 13:52 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo China

Oppo Reno 5K comes with a 20:9 display that has a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5K will be available in China from March 6
  • The Oppo phone shares similarities with the Reno 5 5G
  • Oppo Reno 5K comes with a dual-cell, 4,300mAh battery

Oppo Reno 5K was launched in China on Thursday as the newest model in the Oppo Reno series. The new smartphone shares specifications with the Oppo Reno 5 5G that was launched in the Chinese market in December, with the exception of the chipset. The Oppo Reno 5K comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, while the Oppo Reno 5 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC. Other highlights of the Oppo Reno 5K are identical to the Oppo Reno 5 5G. This means that the phone comes with the same quad rear cameras, hole-punch display design, and 4,300mAh battery that debuted on the last year's model.

Oppo Reno 5K price, availability details

Oppo Reno 5K price details are yet to be revealed. However, the phone will go on sale in China from March 6 in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. It will be available in three distinct colour options, namely Green Breeze, Midnight Black, and Starry Dream.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 5 5G debuted at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Oppo Reno 5K specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 5K runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also carries a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo Reno 5K comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The front-facing sensor comes along with a five-piece lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 85 degrees.

The Oppo Reno 5K comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has provided a dual-cell, 4,300mAh battery that supports SuperVOOC 2.0, SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, PD, and QC fast charging protocols. Besides, the Oppo Reno 5K measures 159.1x73.4x7.9mm and weighs 179 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo Reno 5K

Oppo Reno 5K

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
