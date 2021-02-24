Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 5K Price, Specifications Surface Ahead of Expected Thursday Launch

Oppo Reno 5K could carry a starting price of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 32,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 February 2021 19:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 5K Price, Specifications Surface Ahead of Expected Thursday Launch

Photo Credit: Tianyi Telecom Terminal

Oppo Reno 5K could come with a hole-punch display design and feature quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5K details have surfaced on a China Telecom site
  • The phone appeared with a model number PEGM10
  • Oppo Reno 5K may come with a 64-megapixel primary camera

Oppo Reno 5K launch is expected to take place on Thursday, February 25. Meanwhile, key specifications and pricing details of the new Oppo phone have surfaced online. The Oppo Reno 5K appears to be the next model in the Reno series — after the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and the Reno 5 Pro+. The phone is also listed with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The Oppo Reno 5K also appears to have two distinct colour options to choose from.

A China Telecom site (Tianyi Telecom Terminal) has featured a listing of the Oppo Reno 5K along with its price and specifications. The online listing also carries some images of the upcoming model.

The listing on the China Telecom site doesn't confirm any details, though Oppo has itself announced the launch of its new Reno phone for Thursday that is speculated to be the Reno 5K, as reported by MySmartPrice. The phone also seems to have a hole-punch display design.

Oppo Reno 5K price (expected)

As per the details available on the China Telecom site, the Oppo Reno 5K (with a model number PEGM10) will be available at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone also appears to have two colour options.

Oppo Reno 5K specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 5K is listed with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The phone also appears to have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup could also include two 2-megapixel sensors. Further, the Oppo Reno 5K appears to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo phone is also listed with 5G as well as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It could also include a 4,300mAh battery and have 7.9mm of thickness as well as 180 grams of weight, the China Telecom site suggested.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 5K price, Oppo Reno 5K specifications, Oppo Reno 5K, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter's New 'Hacked Materials' Warning Label Spotted on Tweets: Here's What It Means
Oppo Reno 5K Price, Specifications Surface Ahead of Expected Thursday Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Can Now Automatically Download Movies and TV Shows for You
  2. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  3. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A India Prices Leak
  4. Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched in India
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-Inch Now Available in India
  6. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
  7. Moto G30, Moto G10 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  8. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Debut in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo V20 SE Gets a Rs. 1,000 Price Cut in India
  10. HP Launches New Pavilion Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Core Chips in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 5K Price, Specifications Surface Ahead of Expected Thursday Launch
  2. Twitter's New 'Hacked Materials' Warning Label Spotted on Tweets: Here's What It Means
  3. Samsung Galaxy M62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Telegram Update Brings Auto-Delete Feature, Home Screen Widgets, Expiring Invite Links, and More
  5. India Approves Rs. 7,350-Crore PLI Plan to Boost IT Product Exports
  6. Instagram Lite Gets Updated With Dedicated Reels Tab in India to Show Short-Form Videos
  7. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release as Soon as Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  8. RBI Has 'Major Concerns' Over Cryptocurrencies, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das
  9. Lionsgate Play’s First Indian Original Is a Remake of Casual, Led by Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar
  10. Hyundai to Replace Battery Systems in 82,000 Electric Cars Globally in $900-Million Recall
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com