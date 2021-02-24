Oppo Reno 5K launch is expected to take place on Thursday, February 25. Meanwhile, key specifications and pricing details of the new Oppo phone have surfaced online. The Oppo Reno 5K appears to be the next model in the Reno series — after the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and the Reno 5 Pro+. The phone is also listed with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The Oppo Reno 5K also appears to have two distinct colour options to choose from.

A China Telecom site (Tianyi Telecom Terminal) has featured a listing of the Oppo Reno 5K along with its price and specifications. The online listing also carries some images of the upcoming model.

The listing on the China Telecom site doesn't confirm any details, though Oppo has itself announced the launch of its new Reno phone for Thursday that is speculated to be the Reno 5K, as reported by MySmartPrice. The phone also seems to have a hole-punch display design.

Oppo Reno 5K price (expected)

As per the details available on the China Telecom site, the Oppo Reno 5K (with a model number PEGM10) will be available at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone also appears to have two colour options.

Oppo Reno 5K specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 5K is listed with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The phone also appears to have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup could also include two 2-megapixel sensors. Further, the Oppo Reno 5K appears to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo phone is also listed with 5G as well as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It could also include a 4,300mAh battery and have 7.9mm of thickness as well as 180 grams of weight, the China Telecom site suggested.

