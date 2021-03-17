Oppo Reno 5F has launched as the latest smartphone offering in Kenya. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC and has a quad camera setup at the back. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera and the setup brings features like dual-view video, monochrome video, and AI colour portrait video. The Oppo Reno 5F packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display.

Oppo Reno 5F price, sale

The new Oppo Reno 5F is priced in Kenya at KES 31,499 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options. It is already up for sale through online stores in the country.

Oppo Reno 5F specifications

The Oppo Reno 5F runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 software. It supports dual-SIM card slots and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 409ppi pixel density, 800 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The quad camera setup on the Oppo Reno 5F includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and another monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Oppo Reno 5F has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include dual-view video, monochrome video, and AI colour portrait video.

Oppo Reno 5F has a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports Face Unlock as well. It measures 160.1x73.2x7.8mm, and weighs 172 grams.