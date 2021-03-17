Technology News
Oppo Reno 5F With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 5F is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 March 2021 10:51 IST
Oppo Reno 5F With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 5F comes in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5F packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage
  • Oppo Reno 5F features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display
  • The phone has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

Oppo Reno 5F has launched as the latest smartphone offering in Kenya. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC and has a quad camera setup at the back. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera and the setup brings features like dual-view video, monochrome video, and AI colour portrait video. The Oppo Reno 5F packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display.

Oppo Reno 5F price, sale

The new Oppo Reno 5F is priced in Kenya at KES 31,499 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options. It is already up for sale through online stores in the country.

Oppo Reno 5F specifications

The Oppo Reno 5F runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 software. It supports dual-SIM card slots and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 409ppi pixel density, 800 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The quad camera setup on the Oppo Reno 5F includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and another monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Oppo Reno 5F has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include dual-view video, monochrome video, and AI colour portrait video.

Oppo Reno 5F has a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports Face Unlock as well. It measures 160.1x73.2x7.8mm, and weighs 172 grams.

Oppo Reno 5F

Oppo Reno 5F

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
