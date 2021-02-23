Technology News
Oppo Reno 5F With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging to Launch on March 22

Oppo Reno 5F is backed by a 4,310mAh battery which is the same as the 4G variant of the Oppo Reno 5.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 February 2021 18:29 IST
Oppo Reno 5F With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging to Launch on March 22

Oppo Reno 5F has a different design for the rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5F will likely go on sale on March 26
  • Oppo Reno 5F has a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack
  • The phone will have an “Ultra Slim Body”

Oppo Reno 5F has been teased by the company on its Kenya website. The phone seems to have a different design for the back compared to the other Oppo Reno 5 series phones – Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, and Oppo Reno 5 Pro+. On the front, the Oppo Reno 5F has a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera and a relatively thick chin. The company has also teased some of the specifications for the phone, along with the date for the announcement, and also what seems like the sale date.

Oppo Reno 5F launch and availability

Oppo's Kenya website has a dedicated page for a new upcoming member of the Oppo Reno 5 lineup called the Oppo Reno 5F. It appears that the phone will be available on March 22 as per the website, but this may actually be the date for the official announcement, as there is a timer going on the website that is counting down to March 26, which may be the date the phone goes on sale in the country.

Oppo Reno 5F specifications

The webpage also shows some of the specifications of the Oppo Reno 5F. The phone will have a quad rear camera setup that is housed in a rectangular camera module. This orientation is different from the other phones in the Oppo Reno 5 series. Additionally, a report by GSMArena states there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back but we weren't able to independently verify this. The Oppo Reno 5F has a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera and comes with a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The phone will support AI colour portrait mode and dual-view video mode.

A 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port can be spotted at the bottom of the Oppo Reno 5F which has an “Ultra Slim Body.”

The Oppo Reno 5F may be a toned down version of the Oppo Reno 5 4G that launched in China at the end of December 2020. It carries the same battery capacity but comes with slower charging speed compared to the 50W fast charging on the 4G Oppo Reno 5.

