Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 5A With IP68 Build, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Specifications

Oppo Reno 5A will go on sale in Japan by early June.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 May 2021 14:55 IST
Oppo Reno 5A With IP68 Build, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo Japan

Oppo Reno 5A comes with a 90Hz display

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5A has been launched in two colour options
  • The Oppo phone has 128GB of onboard storage
  • Oppo Reno 5A comes with 5G and NFC support

Oppo Reno 5A has been launched in Japan with IP68 certification. The new Oppo phone comes with quad rear cameras and features a 90Hz display. Other key highlights of the Oppo Reno 5A include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 128GB storage, and a hole-punch design. The smartphone also comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) backed features, such as an Ultra Night Video, Live HDR, and Neon Portrait. It is also capable of recording videos from both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Oppo Reno 5A availability

Oppo Reno 5A price is yet to be revealed. However, the phone is coming to Japan's Y! Mobile early next June in Ice Blue and Silver Black colours. Details about the pricing and availability of the Reno 5A in other markets were not revealed at the time of filing this story.

The Oppo Reno 5A has been designed as the successor to the Reno 3A that was launched last year with a price tag of JPY 39,800 (roughly Rs. 26,600).

Oppo Reno 5A specifications

The Oppo Reno 5A runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display also has up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 405ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 5A has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary camera sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Reno 5A offers a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The phone also offers considerable dust and water resistance thanks to its IP68 certification.

The Oppo Reno 5A has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Reno 5A that supports up to 18W fast charging over QuickCharge and USB Power Delivery (PD) standards. The phone measures 162x74.6x8.2mm and weighs 182 grams.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 5A

Oppo Reno 5A

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 5A price, Oppo Reno 5A specifications, Oppo Reno 5A, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Zomato, Swiggy Kick Off COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Their Delivery Partners
Pope Francis to Get a Pure Electric ‘Popemobile’ from US Automaker Fisker

Related Stories

    Oppo Reno 5A With IP68 Build, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Specifications
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Snyder’s Zombie Movie, Army of the Dead, Needs a Bullet to the Brain
    2. NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
    3. Vivo Y53s Tipped to Come With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, India Launch Expected
    4. Superzoom Shootout: Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung S21 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro+
    5. Tip of the Iceberg: NASA Releases Image Of Melting Glacier Taken From ISS
    6. Twitter Starts Accepting New Verification Applications
    7. Bitcoin Extends Losses As China Clamps Down on Cryptocurrency Trading
    8. OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition to Launch in China on May 24
    9. Clubhouse Android App Is Now Live in India and Around the World
    10. Zomato, Swiggy Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Delivery Partners
    #Latest Stories
    1. Oppo Reno 5A With IP68 Build, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Specifications
    2. Zomato, Swiggy Kick Off COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Their Delivery Partners
    3. Snap to Buy Augmented Reality Company WaveOptics for Over $500 Million
    4. Social Media Firms Asked by Government to Remove Reference to 'Indian Variant' of Coronavirus
    5. Global Chip Shortage: Nissan, Suzuki Said to Halt Production in June
    6. People Adapt to Extra Robotic Thumb in Days in Fascinating Body Augmentation Study
    7. WhatsApp Says Still Discussing Data Collection Update in Turkey
    8. Spaceship Network for Intercontinental Travel? Yes, Japan Plans to Have One Ready by 2040
    9. Bitcoin Price Falls Further As China Cracks Down on Cryptocurrency Mining, Trading
    10. Apple, Epic Trial: App Store Would Be 'Toxic' Mess Without Control, Says CEO Tim Cook
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com