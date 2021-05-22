Oppo Reno 5A has been launched in Japan with IP68 certification. The new Oppo phone comes with quad rear cameras and features a 90Hz display. Other key highlights of the Oppo Reno 5A include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 128GB storage, and a hole-punch design. The smartphone also comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) backed features, such as an Ultra Night Video, Live HDR, and Neon Portrait. It is also capable of recording videos from both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Oppo Reno 5A availability

Oppo Reno 5A price is yet to be revealed. However, the phone is coming to Japan's Y! Mobile early next June in Ice Blue and Silver Black colours. Details about the pricing and availability of the Reno 5A in other markets were not revealed at the time of filing this story.

The Oppo Reno 5A has been designed as the successor to the Reno 3A that was launched last year with a price tag of JPY 39,800 (roughly Rs. 26,600).

Oppo Reno 5A specifications

The Oppo Reno 5A runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display also has up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 405ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 5A has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary camera sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Reno 5A offers a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The phone also offers considerable dust and water resistance thanks to its IP68 certification.

The Oppo Reno 5A has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Reno 5A that supports up to 18W fast charging over QuickCharge and USB Power Delivery (PD) standards. The phone measures 162x74.6x8.2mm and weighs 182 grams.

