Oppo Reno 5 Series Rumoured to Use Unannounced Snapdragon 775G, Snapdragon 860 SoCs

Oppo Reno 5 series may come with 5G support and be powered by currently unannounced Qualcomm processors.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 August 2020 14:37 IST
Oppo Reno 5 series will be a follow up to the Oppo Reno 4 series

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 series may include three phones
  • The Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Reno 5 Pro+ are said to come with Snapdragon 860 SoC
  • Qualcomm has not announced the Snapdragon 775G or Snapdragon 860 SoC

Oppo Reno 5 series seems to be in development and may come with Snapdragon 775G and Snapdragon 860 SoCs, a tipster claimed on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The series is said to include the Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ phones. Notably, Qualcomm has neither announced the Snapdragon 775G nor Snapdragon 860 SoC. Oppo has also not shared any information about the Reno 5 series. The Chinese company recently brought the Oppo Reno 4 Pro to the India.

A tipster who goes by the pseudonym Really Asen Jun (translated) posted on Weibo the names of the rumoured Oppo Reno 5 series phones and the processors that they will come with. The Oppo Reno 5 is said to come with the currently unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC while the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro+ are said to come with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. Beyond this, the Weibo post does not give any more information on the rumoured phones.

From the nomenclature of the processors, the Snapdragon 775G SoC seems to be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 765G while the Snapdragon 860 seems to be a toned down version of the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Notably, rumours of the Snapdragon 860 surfaced earlier this month when a known Chinese tipster with the pseudonym Digital Chat Station (translated) shared that this processor was mentioned in an Oppo meeting.

Oppo brought the Oppo Reno 4 Pro to India at the end of July. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone sports a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie camera housed within the hole-punch cut out. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 5 series, Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 4 Pro
