Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications and Design Tipped by TENAA, Geekbench Listings

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is likely to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 December 2020 14:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications and Design Tipped by TENAA, Geekbench Listings

Photo Credit: TENAA

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ TENAA listing mentions the phone has 6.55-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is likely to have quad rear cameras
  • The phone may be launched on December 24
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ may have 4,400mAh battery

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ smartphone has been allegedly spotted on TENAA and Geekbench, listings that suggest the phone will launch with the same specifications and design as rumoured earlier. The smartphone, which is expected to launch in China on December 24, could have a quad rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera. The phone is also expected to get a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The Geekbench listing rates the phone with 886 points in the single-core test and 3036 points in the multi-core test.

According to the TENAA listing, an Oppo phone with model number PDRM00, believed to the rumoured Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ smartphone, is mentioned with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution. While it does not name the SoC that powers the phone, it does mention that the SoC is clocked at 2.8GHz. Since the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC has a core running at this speed, it is quite possible that the phone comes with Qualcomm's recent flagship chip. A previous report had also claimed that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The TENAA listing also mentions that the phone will come in 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage options.

It also suggests that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ could get a quad rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera and three secondary cameras of 5-megapixel, 13-megapixel, and 2-megapixel. For selfies and video chats, the listing mentions a 32-megapixel front camera. The battery capacity is listed as 2200mAh. Since the phone is likely to have a dual-cell battery, the total battery capacity is expected to be 4,400mAh. While there is no mention of fast charging, a previous report claimed that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ could get 65W fast charging tech.

Now coming to the Geekbench listing, a phone with the same model number, PDRM00, associated with Oppo Reno 5 Pro+, managed to score 886 points in the single-core test and 3036 points in the multi-core test. The listing shows that the phone sports 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 11. It also mentions that the phone has a ‘Kona' SoC, which is believed to be the codename for Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will reportedly launch in China on December 24.

 

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 5 series, Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus specifications
WhatsApp Now Offers Banking Services to Over 2 Million ICICI Bank Customers

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications and Design Tipped by TENAA, Geekbench Listings
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision HDR Launched in India
  2. Google Photos Can Use Machine Learning to Create 3D Renders of Images
  3. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Improved Battery Life Launched
  4. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  5. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Getting Refunds Due to Bug-Infested Gameplay: Report
  8. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  9. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  10. How to Activate UAN on EPFO Portal — A Step by Step Guide
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Lite Makes Comeback in India, New Content Programme Launched With Focus on Reels
  2. Mi TV Shipments Reach Five Million Units in India in Over Two Years, Xiaomi Announces
  3. Fortnite Gets New ‘The Spy Within’ Game Mode Similar to Among Us
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications and Design Tipped by TENAA, Geekbench Listings
  5. WhatsApp Now Offers Banking Services to Over 2 Million ICICI Bank Customers
  6. Netflix Faces Brief Outage for Some Users Across Canada, South America, US; Now Restored
  7. Google Photos Introduces Cinematic Image Renders That Uses Machine Learning to Create 3D Scenes
  8. Apple HomePod, HomePod mini Getting Software Version 14.3 With Performance, Stability Improvements
  9. Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 54,999
  10. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com