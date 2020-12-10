Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ has been tipped to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD resolution. Some other key specifications of the phone have also been leaked ahead of its launch by a known tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is expected to be one of three phones in the Oppo Reno 5 series that is also likely to include the vanilla Oppo Reno 5 and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro. Oppo Reno 5 series is scheduled to launch today, December 10, in China at around 7:40pm local time (5:10pm IST).

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ specifications (expected)

As shared by known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED perforated screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and come with a quad rear camera setup on the back. According to the tipster, the rear camera will include a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is expected to feature a 32-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cut out.

The tipster also claims that the phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It is said to measure 159.9x72.5x7.99mm and weigh 184 grams.

The same camera and processor specifications of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ were also shared by another tipster on Weibo recently.

All three phones expected to be part of the series have been in the news for some time now and leaks have suggested that the Oppo Reno 5 will come with a flat display whereas the Reno 5 Pro and Reno 5 Pro+ models will feature curved displays. The vanilla variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

Details about the Oppo Reno 5 series will be made clear when the phones launch in China today at 7:40pm local time (5:10pm IST). The ‘Starry Night' launch event can be live-streamed on Oppo's website.

