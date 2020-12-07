Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 865 SoC, Reno 5 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 865 SoC, Reno 5 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G may feature 50-megapixel primary camera sensor.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 December 2020 15:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 865 SoC, Reno 5 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G

Photo Credit: JD.com

The Oppo Reno 5 4G is tipped to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G is said to be launched on December 10
  • Oppo Reno 5 4G may feature 6.43-inch AMOLED display
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G is claimed to feature 2x optical zoom

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, according to a leak from a known tipster. According to the tipster, the phone will be launched on December 10 alongside the alleged Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. The tipster also says that the smartphone will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX7 series sensor for the primary camera on the back. Furthermore, another tipster seems to have revealed the specifications of the alleged Oppo Reno 5 4G.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications

According to post shared by WHYLAB on Weibo, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ smartphone has a similar design as the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, but, the camera capabilities are different. The post says that Oppo will include the world's first 50-megapixel Sony IMX 7-series sensor for the rear primary camera in the Reno 5 Pro 5G. It also says that the phone will have a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. In comparison, the listings of the Oppo Reno 5 5G series mention a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is allegedly powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. In comparison, the Oppo Reno 5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G SoC and Oppo Reno 5 Pro is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The tipster claims that Oppo on December 10. The prices of the Oppo Reno 5 series phones have also allegedly been revealed by tipsters.

Oppo Reno 5 4G Specifications

A different tipster has also revealed the specifications of the alleged 4G variant of the Oppo Reno 5. According to a tweet by TheLeaks, the Reno 5 4G will sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC - just like the Reno 4 4G launched in July.

The leak also claims that the Oppo Reno 5 4G will feature four rear cameras, including a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the phone is said to have a 44-megapixel front sensor. As far as battery is concerned, the phone may come with a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The phone is said to have a plastic frame and a plastic back.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 5 4G, Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Xiaomi to Launch QLED 4K TV in India on December 16, Could Be Mi TV 5 Pro
The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2020

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 865 SoC, Reno 5 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  2. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Nokia 3.4 Said to Launch in India in Mid-December
  4. Garena Free Fire Update Today: Here's All That's New
  5. Here Are Some of the Deals in the On-Going Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  6. Nokia 5.4 Specifications May Include HD+ Display, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  7. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Watch Party’ Now in India. Here’s How to Set It Up
  8. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  9. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. YouTube Is Streaming 22 James Bond Movies for Free in the US This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Bumble, OKCupid Android Apps Plagued With an Old Flaw That Puts Millions of Users’ Data at Risk: Check Point
  2. Vivo Y52s With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL 600-Megapixel Camera Sensor
  4. Spotify Reportedly Working on Adding Local Music Playback Support on Android
  5. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Watch Party’ Now in India. Here’s How to Set It Up
  6. Google Pay Now Lets You Purchase and Send Digital Gift Cards, Ties Up With Qwikcilver
  7. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  8. LG Shakes Up Loss-Making Phone Business, to Outsource Lower-End Models
  9. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, Infinix Note 7, Asus ROG Phone 3, and Others Get Discounts for Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 865 SoC, Reno 5 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com