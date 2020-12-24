Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has been launched in China as the company's most advanced smartphone. The new model, which comes as a premium offering in the series that includes the recently launched Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro, houses a Sony IMX766 primary camera as a headline feature. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to deliver a distinct experience over the Oppo Reno 5 Pro that includes a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. However, just like the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and the Oppo Reno 5, the new flagship flaunts a hole-punch display design. It also comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G price

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G price has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the phone is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 50,700). Oppo has also partnered with graphic artist Joshua Vides to launch a special edition Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G at CNY 4,499 with the top-end, 12GB + 256GB configuration. The regular Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ models will go on sale in China starting December 29 in Blue and Black colour options. The special edition model, on the other hand, will be available for pre-orders from January 18, with its sale scheduled for January 22.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro was launched earlier this month at a starting price of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,300). It debuted alongside the Oppo Reno 5 that carries a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,400).

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has a pixel density of 402ppi and includes a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under the hood, the phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter both with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G offers a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 81 degrees.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Both aren't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, colour temperature sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has provided a 4,500mAh battery with the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 159.9x72.5x7.99mm and weighs 184 grams.

