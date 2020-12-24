Technology News
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G With Sony IMX766 Primary Camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 December 2020 17:43 IST
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes in two distinct variants, with up to 256GB of storage

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G will go on sale in China on December 29
  • The Oppo phone comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G features two colour options to choose from

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has been launched in China as the company's most advanced smartphone. The new model, which comes as a premium offering in the series that includes the recently launched Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro, houses a Sony IMX766 primary camera as a headline feature. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to deliver a distinct experience over the Oppo Reno 5 Pro that includes a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. However, just like the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and the Oppo Reno 5, the new flagship flaunts a hole-punch display design. It also comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G price

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G price has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the phone is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 50,700). Oppo has also partnered with graphic artist Joshua Vides to launch a special edition Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G at CNY 4,499 with the top-end, 12GB + 256GB configuration. The regular Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ models will go on sale in China starting December 29 in Blue and Black colour options. The special edition model, on the other hand, will be available for pre-orders from January 18, with its sale scheduled for January 22.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro was launched earlier this month at a starting price of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,300). It debuted alongside the Oppo Reno 5 that carries a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,400).

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has a pixel density of 402ppi and includes a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under the hood, the phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter both with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G offers a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 81 degrees.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Both aren't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, colour temperature sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has provided a 4,500mAh battery with the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 159.9x72.5x7.99mm and weighs 184 grams.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

