Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G have been launched in China as the latest entry into Oppo's Reno series. The smartphones feature impressive specifications such as octa-core processors, quad rear camera setups, and fast charging support. The company also teased Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G at the event and as the name suggests, it will be the top-tier phone in the series. The company offered an official look at the phone and it seems to have a quad rear camera setup.

Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G: Price

Oppo Reno 5 5G is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone is offered in three colour options – Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,700) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. It is offered in the same three colour options as the vanilla Oppo Reno 5.

Both phones are up for pre-orders in China and will start shipping from December 18. As of now, Oppo has not shared details on international availability.

Oppo Reno 5 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 5 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 410ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, Oppo Reno 5 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, you get a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

For storage, Oppo Reno 5 5G comes with an inbuilt capacity of 256GB that is not expandable. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Sensors on board include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Oppo Reno 5 5G measures 159.1x73.4x7.9mm and weighs 172 grams. The Starry Night variant weighs 180 grams.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, coupled with ARM G77 MC9 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

For photography, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has the same camera setup as Oppo Reno 5 5G, both on the back and at the front. The phone comes with up to 256GB onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The phone is backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Sensors on board include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G measures 159.7x73.2x7.6mm and weighs 173 grams.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G specifications

While the company did not launch the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G alongside the other two phones, it did provide a first look and it appears to sport four camera sensors at the back, placed vertically inside the camera module. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, supports 65W fast charging, and will be available from December 24.

Leaked specifications for the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G suggest a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the phone may come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a 32-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout.

