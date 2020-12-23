Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launch Set for Tomorrow, Listed on Chinese E-Retailer Ahead of Event

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G was teased during the Oppo Reno 5 series launch earlier this month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 December 2020 17:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launch Set for Tomorrow, Listed on Chinese E-Retailer Ahead of Event

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G launch event will begin at 3.30pm local time (1pm IST)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • The phone will also come with 65W fast charging support
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has an AI quad camera setup at the back

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G was teased earlier this month and it was confirmed to launch on Thursday, December 24. In a new post, the company has now confirmed that a separate launch event will be conducted to introduce the handset. The launch event will begin at 3.30pm local time (1pm IST) and should offer details on pricing and availability of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G. The phone has also been listed on Chinese retail site JD.com leaking specifications and design details ahead of launch. An Oppo Reno 5 series phone has also been spotted on NCC, hinting at a global launch in the future.

The company took to Weibo to announce that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G launch event will be held at 3.30pm local time (1pm IST). In the run up to the launch, Oppo has also released various teasers that confirm the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and have a Sony IMX766 sensor on board. It is also confirmed to have 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has also been listed on JD.com ahead of the launch. While the price has not been listed, its renders and key specifications have been made live. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G is listed to come in two colour options — ‘Galaxy Into a Dream' and ‘Floating Night Light Shadow'. The phone is listed online in two configurations, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The renders show a hole-punch display with the cut out on the top left corner. There is a slight chin at the bottom and a quad camera setup sits at the back. There are three sensors placed in one line and a fourth sensor placed parallel to it. The specifications of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G listed on JD.com are the same as the ones teased by the company.

A new Oppo phone with model number CPH2145 has also allegedly been spotted on National Communications Commission (NCC) site. The site seems to have live shots of the handset and the images suggest that it could be a Reno 5 series phone. This alleged NCC listing was spotted by tipster @the_tech_guy. It hints that the Oppo Reno 5 5G series may launch in markets outside China as well.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Mi 11 Price Details Surface Online Ahead of December 28 Launch

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launch Set for Tomorrow, Listed on Chinese E-Retailer Ahead of Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  2. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
  3. 23 Motorola Phones to Get Android 11: Here's the Full List
  4. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV Launched in India
  5. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S With SpO2 Monitor Launched in India
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 13 Million Copies After Refunds
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Models Pricing, Storage Options Leak Online
  8. DigiBoxx Indian Cloud Storage Service Launched by NITI Aayog
  9. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  10. Hisense Tornado 4K 55-Inch TV Price in India Revealed Ahead of Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Told Scientists to ‘Strike a Positive Tone’ in AI Research Papers, Internal Documents Reveal
  2. Twitter Says Followers of Trump Government Accounts Including @POTUS Will Not Transfer to Biden Administration
  3. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launch Set for Tomorrow, Listed on Chinese E-Retailer Ahead of Event
  4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Price Details Surface Online Ahead of December 28 Launch
  5. Facebook to Add More Account Security Features for Mobile App Next Year
  6. Huawei Nova 8 Pro, Nova 8 5G Smartphones With Kirin 985 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched
  7. OnePlus Watch Coming Early Next Year, CEO Confirms; OnePlus Nord SE Tipped as Special Edition Nord Phone
  8. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV With Alexa, Smart Controls Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Five Gigabit Ports Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,499
  10. Twitter API v2 Update Brings New Conversation Controls and Features to Track Tweets for Developers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com