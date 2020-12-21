Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor in the primary snapper of the quad rear camera setup, the company has confirmed via a post on Weibo. The image shared in the post also confirms that the 5G smartphone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 65W fast charging technology. In a related development, live shots of the smartphone have been leaked showing the thin top and bottom bezels as well as the rear camera module.

As per a post on Weibo by Oppo, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor in the quad rear camera module. In the teaser image in the post, Oppo says that it has jointly developed the sensor with Sony to offer “extreme imaging power”. The image also confirms that the smartphone will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a 65W fast charging technology. Furthermore, the image shows that the handset will have a similar rear camera design as the Oppo Reno 5 Pro.

In related news, a few live images of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ have surfaced on Weibo. These images show a hole-punch display with the cutout located in the top left corner of the display. The volume rocker can be seen on the left, and the power button is located on the right. The microphone, speaker grille and SIM tray are at the bottom. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is seen sporting a curved display.

Recently, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ smartphone was allegedly spotted on TENAA and Geekbench listings. The smartphone will be launched in China on December 24 and is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The Geekbench listing rates the phone with 886 points in the single-core test and 3036 points in the multi-core test.

