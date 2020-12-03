Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G have been listed on a Chinese e-retailer ahead of their expected December 10 launch. The listings show RAM and storage configurations for the two phones, as well as colour options. It also confirms some of the leaked specifications but does not reveal the pricing. Oppo Reno 5 5G series is expected to include three phones, Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G.

As per the listing on JD.com for the Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, both phones will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations, and three colour options. They will come in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants with Aurora Blue, Moonlit Night, and ‘Galaxy into a dream' (translated), which has a pinkish blue gradient, colour options.

The listings of the Oppo Reno 5 5G series mentions a 64-megapixel primary sensor, support for 65W fast charging, and 5G connectivity. It should be noted that both the listings come with the same descriptions so they could just be placeholders on the website. Pricing for the two phones is still unclear.

The images, however, are different for the Oppo Reno 5 5G and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. The vanilla Oppo Reno 5 appears to have a flat display while the Pro variant appears to have a curved display. Both phones have a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera and quad rear cameras. These details are in line with the recent leaks.

Oppo Reno 5 5G series price, specifications

The specifications and pricing for the Oppo Reno 5 5G series phones were recently leaked. Oppo Reno 5 could be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700), Oppo Reno 5 Pro could cost CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,700), and Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus could be priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 50,600).

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno 5 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G SoC and have a 6.43-ich full-HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo Reno 5 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and have a 6.55-inch display. The Pro Plus variant could be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and have a 6.55-inch display as well.

