Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch is set for January 18 at 12:30pm IST, the company has announced. The Oppo Reno 5 series, which includes Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G, made its debut in China last month. And, the Oppo Reno 5 4G variant was launched in Vietnam a few days ago. As of now, only the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has been confirmed to launch in India. But it is possible that the company launches the other models in the country in the near future.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launch in India, expected price

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 18 at 12:30pm IST. The company will hold an event for the launch of the phone and, as of now, the pricing and sale date of the phone has not been shared.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launched in China early in December last year and comes in two configurations. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,200) and the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,700). The Oppo phone is offered in three colour options: Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The specifications for the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G are expected to be the same as the Chinese variant. The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 402ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, coupled with ARM G77 MC9 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The configurations of the phone may vary for the Indian market.

For photography and videography, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cut out placed at the top left corner of the screen.

The phone comes with up to 256GB onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Sensors on board include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It measures 159.7x73.2x7.6mm and weighs 173 grams.

As of now, it is unclear if and when the other phones in the Oppo Reno 5 series will make their way to the Indian market.

