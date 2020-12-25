Technology News
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch Imminent, Leaked BIS Listing Suggests

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has already launched in China.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 December 2020 14:00 IST
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is also said to be listed on IMDA certification website

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G said to carry model number CPH2201
  • The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch display

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G may launch soon in India. A smartphone carrying a model number associated with the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is said to have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Oppo had teased the smartphone's India launch as soon as it was launched in China earlier this month. It's still unclear what SoC will the smartphone get in India, but we know that the Chinese variant is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has also been listed on Singapore's IMDA certification website.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, a smartphone with model number CPH2201 has been listed on the BIS site. And according to another tweet by Sharma, the same model number has been spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification website with the name Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. The smartphone was launched in China earlier this month, and its India launch was teased on the same day.

Tasleem Arif, Head of India R&D at Oppo, had tweeted asking Indians whether they want a “great smartphone to shoot brilliant videos” in India, hinting at the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launch in the country. Speculations are rife that the phone will debut in India in January, but we are still waiting for an official announcement from Oppo.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. As mentioned, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 256GB onboard storage.

For photography, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The phone is backed by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4350mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
