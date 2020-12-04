Technology News
Oppo Reno 5 5G Series Pricing, Specifications, Models Leaked Ahead of December 10 Launch

Oppo Reno 5 5G series is said to include Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G. Details of the first two have been leaked.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 December 2020 17:20 IST
Oppo Reno 5 5G Series Pricing, Specifications, Models Leaked Ahead of December 10 Launch

Photo Credit: Sina

Oppo Reno 5 5G series may glow in the dark

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 5G series will launch in China on December 10
  • The series is said to include three phones
  • Oppo Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G could come in two configurations

Oppo Reno 5 5G series is scheduled to launch on December 10 in China and more details about specifications, variants, and pricing of two models have been leaked. Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G are said to come with Android 11 out of the box. The two models are expected to be offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. Additionally, Oppo Reno 5 5G series is said to be using luminous materials that will make the phones glow in the dark.

Oppo Reno 5 5G series price (expected)

China Telecom website has listed two Oppo phones called Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with their specifications, configurations, and pricing. The vanilla Oppo Reno 5 5G is said to come in two configurations, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB with the former priced at CNY 3,299 and the latter at CNY 3,699. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is expected to come in the same two configurations with the base model priced at CNY 3,899 and top-tier model priced at CNY 4,299.

The Oppo Reno 5 5G is said to measure 159.1x73.4x7.9mm and weigh 180 grams. It is expected to come with a USB Type-C port. The China Telecom website shows a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) display and a 4,300mAh battery. The sensors include ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, altitude sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is said to measure 159.7x73.2x7.6mm and weigh 175 grams. The website shows a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) display and a 4,300mAh battery. It has been listed with the same sensors as the Oppo Reno 5 5G.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 5 5G series is said to have luminous materials on the back, as per a report by Chinese website Sina. A Weibo post by a digital blogger shared by the website shows a glowing camera module of one of the Oppo Reno 5 5G series phones. The rest of the back panel is dark, which further highlights the glowing material used.

