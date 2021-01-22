Technology News
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco X to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Oppo Enco X will be available through various online and offline channels starting 12pm (noon).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 January 2021 11:45 IST
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be available with cashback offers
  • The phone is powered by the MediaTek Demensity 1000+ SoC
  • Oppo Enco X earbuds carry a price tag of Rs. 9,990

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is set to go on sale in India today. The flagship smartphone by Oppo was launched in the country earlier this week. It comes with quad rear cameras as well as a 20:9 display. The smartphone also includes the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC along with 8GB of RAM. Alongside the Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco X true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are going on sale in the country today. The earbuds debuted alongside the Oppo phone and come with the company's proprietary DBEE 3.0 Sound System.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco X price in India, sale offers

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 35,990 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart, Oppo India e-store, and retailers including Big C, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Sangeetha starting 12pm (noon) today. It will be offered in Astral Blue and Starry Black colour options. It will be available with a 10 percent cashback for customers using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards in the first three days of the sale.

Customers purchasing the phone through Paytm are also entitled to receive an 11 percent instant cashback in their Paytm wallet. The phone will also be available with a Rs. 2,500 cashback on using Bank of Baroda CC (Credit Card) EMI Transaction, Federal Bank DC (Debit Card) EMI Transaction & Zest Money. Further, existing Oppo customers can avail offers including extended warranty, special EMI schemes, and an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 1,500 on the purchase of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. There will also be zero-down payment EMI schemes from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Credit, and Zest Money.

Oppo Enco X, on the other hand, carry a price tag of Rs. 9,990. The TWS earbuds come in Black and White colour options. These are also available through Flipkart and major offline channels.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 5 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review

For selfies and video chats, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a 32-megapixel snapper at the front. It includes an f/2.4 lens on top.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card. There is, however, 120GB of free cloud storage space for 12 months.

Connectivity options on Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Enco X specifications

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds come in a coaxial dual-driver design that brings an 11mm moving coil driver and a 6mm plane diaphragm driver in each earpiece. The earbuds are tuned by Nordic acoustics company Dynaudio and come with the DBEE 3.0 Sound System. They support Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) audio codec, alongside traditional AAC and SBC codecs.

Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones Review

Oppo has provided adjustable noise cancellation modes, that it calls Max Noise Cancellation Mode and Noise Cancellation Mode. Oppo Enco X earbuds also come with a Transparency Mode to let users listen to external sounds, without taking off the earpieces or pausing an active music track.

Oppo Enco X can deliver up to 5.5 hours of music playback on a single charge, with noise cancellation enabled. The bundled case expands the music playback time to up to 25 hours.

In terms of connectivity, Oppo Enco X earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 support that is touted to offer latency as low as 47 milliseconds. The case also comes with a USB Type-C port for wired charging. It also includes wireless charging support based on Qi standard.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • 65W fast charging
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Competent cameras
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers
  • Recorded video needs improvement
Read detailed Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4350mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Enco X True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco X True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable 
  • Wireless charging 
  • Decent active noise cancellation 
  • Detailed, crisp, immersive sound 
  • Stable connectivity, good for calls
  • Bad
  • Average battery life 
  • Limited customisation for controls, app doesn’t do much 
  • Limited support for advanced codecs
Read detailed Oppo Enco X True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
