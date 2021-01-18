Technology News
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Flagship Smartphone, Enco X TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 35,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 January 2021 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be available in India in a single variant

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will go on sale in India from January 22
  • Oppo Enco X earbuds will also be available from the same date
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G was launched in China in two variants

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest flagship phone. The new model, which debuted in China alongside the Reno 5 5G last month, comes with quad rear cameras and 65W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G also comes with a hole-punch display design along with thin bezels and curved edges. It is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC that supports 5G connectivity. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes as the successor to the Oppo Reno 4 Pro that was launched in the Indian market in July last year. Alongside the smartphone, the company today also launched the Oppo Enco X truly wireless (TWS) earbuds in the country.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X price in India, availability details

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 35,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Astral Blue and Starry Black colour options. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Oppo India e-store, and retailers including Big C, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Sangeetha starting January 22. The phone will go on pre-orders later today and for the first three days of its sale, it will be available with a 10 percent cashback for customers using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. There will also be a Rs. 2,500 cashback on Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank cards, as well as Zest Money. Customers purchasing through Paytm will also get 11 percent instant cashback in their Paytm wallet. Oppo will also offer 120 GB of a cloud service for 12 months, which is applicable from the date of purchase. Additionally, there will be a bundling offer of Rs. 1,000 available for the Enco X earbuds.

Existing Oppo customers will also be able to avail benefits including extended warranty, up to Rs. 1,500 upgrade bonus, and special EMI schemes. Furthermore, there will be introductory zero down-payment options and one-EMI cashback on financial schemes by companies including Bajaj Finserv and IDFC First Bank.

The Oppo Enco X comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,990. It will go on sale in Black and White colour options from January 22.

In China, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G debuted at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 38,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Oppo Enco X earbuds were launched in the Chinese market at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 402ppi of pixel density. The display also comes with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll get the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, coupled with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM options. The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and videos, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front — with an f/2.4 lens.

Oppo has provided a list of artificial intelligence (AI) features that include an AI Highlight Video, AI Scene Enhancement, Night Flare Portrait, and an Ultra-clear 108MP Image. The phone also includes Dual View Video that simultaneously captures videos from both front and rear cameras.

In terms of storage, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. The battery also supports other fast charging protocols including SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, USB Power Delivery (PD), and Quick Charge. The phone measures 159.7x73.2x7.6mm and weighs 173 grams.

Oppo Enco X specifications

The Oppo Enco X come with sound tuned by Nordic acoustics company Dynaudio and feature the company's latest DBEE 3.0 Sound System. The TWS earbuds also come in a coaxial dual-driver design that includes an 11mm moving coil driver and a 6mm plane diaphragm driver in each earpiece. There is support for Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) audio codec to deliver an enhanced wireless audio playback experience. The earbuds also support traditional AAC and SBC codecs.

oppo enco x earbuds image Oppo Enco X

Oppo Enco X earbuds come in a coaxial dual-driver design
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Oppo has provided active noise cancellation on the Enco X that is powered by a dual-core, dual-microphone system and an ultra-wideband technology. There are two adjustable modes, namely Max Noise Cancellation Mode and Noise Cancellation Mode. The earbuds also include a Transparency Mode to provide awareness of the surrounding environment, without requiring users to take off the earpieces or pausing an ongoing music track.

The Enco X feature a speaker sensitivity of 104 decibels at 1kHz, and offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The earbuds also include Binaural Low-Latency Bluetooth Transmission along with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity for an as low latency as 47 milliseconds. Further, there is a Triple-Microphone Noise Cancellation feature, along with an adaptive filter and wind detection, to help ensure that voice is transmitted properly in calls, the company said.

In terms of battery life, the Enco X earbuds can deliver up to 5.5 hours of music playback time on a single charge with noise cancellation enabled. The bundled case, on the other hand, expands the music playback time to up to 20 hours with the Max Noise Cancellation Mode — or 25 hours without the Noise Cancellation Mode. The case also comes with a USB Type-C port for wired charging and supports wireless charging based on Qi standard. Moreover, the earbuds have an IP54-certified dust- and water-resistant build.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
