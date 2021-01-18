Technology News
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Enco X launch in India will begin at 12:30pm today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 January 2021 10:43 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G was launched in China last month

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launch in India will be livestreamed via YouTube
  • The smartphone debuted in China in 8GB and 12GB RAM options
  • Oppo Enco X earbuds carry a price tag of CNY 999 in China

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launch in India is taking place today. The flagship smartphone by the Chinese company features a 90Hz display and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G also includes up to 12GB of RAM and flaunts a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone debuted in China last month — alongside the Oppo Reno 5 5G. In addition to the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, the company is launching the Oppo Enco X truly wireless earbuds in the Indian market today.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco X India launch time, livestream details

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G and Oppo Enco X India launch will take place at 12:30pm today. The launch will be livestreamed through Oppo's YouTube channel. You can also watch the event live through the video embedded below.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India price is yet to be revealed officially, though it is likely to be close to what was announced in China last month. The phone was launched at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It debuted in Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, and Starry Night colour options.

Oppo Enco X price in India (expected)

Similar to the Reno 5 Pro smartphone, the Oppo Enco X is yet to receive an official price tag in India, but it is expected to align the China pricing that was announced in October last year. The earbuds were launched at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The smartphone also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also includes normal connectivity options, including 5G support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, the phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Enco X specifications

The Oppo Enco X come with a dual driver setup that houses 11mm moving coil drivers and 6mm plan diaphragm drivers. The earbuds also come with a dual-microphone system that enables active noise cancellation. Oppo has provided Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, with support for SBC, AAC, and LHDC audio codecs. The company claims that using new hardware advancements, the Enco X earbuds provide audio transmission delay of as low as 47 milliseconds.

Similar to other top-end TWS earbuds, the Oppo Enco X support wired charging via USB Type-C and wireless charging based on Qi standard. The earbuds are also claimed to deliver up to four hours of music playback. The bundled case expands the battery life by up to 20 hours.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • 65W fast charging
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Competent cameras
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers
  • Recorded video needs improvement
Read detailed Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4350mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Trump Administration Said to Be Stopping Intel, Other US Companies From Selling to Huawei

