Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site With Model Numbers PDSM00, PDST00

Two variants of the upcoming Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, carrying model numbers PDSM00 and PDST00, were listed on the HDR10+ certification site.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 November 2020 11:09 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has received HDR10+ certification
  • Two variants of the phone were spotted on an HDR10+ certification site
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is expected to launch in China soon.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has been spotted on an HDR10+ certification site. Two variants of the upcoming Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, carrying model numbers PDSM00 and PDST00, were listed on the site confirming HDR10+ certification. The smartphones were also spotted on TENNA a few days ago, revealing key specifications and alleged images of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G variants. The smartphones are expected to launch in China soon.

The HDR10+ listing of the two Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G variants confirm that the phones will have HDR10+ displays. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

Although the listing doesn't reveal anything else about Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, the recent TENAA listing tipped that the smartphone could have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution, and run on Android 11. TENAA has listed the upcoming Oppo phones with 2,125mAh battery capacity, which is likely to be one of the two cells in the dual-cell battery. The actual battery capacity is expected to be 4,250mAh, with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G could have a 2.6GHz octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC, although a previous report had indicated that the smartphones in this series could use some unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs.

The smartphones are said to be offered with 8GB and 12GB RAM, coupled with 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. It is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the phone is said to have a 32-megapixel sensor in the front.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

ZTE Blade V2021 5G With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launching on December 2
Disney+ Hotstar December 2020: Mulan, Pixar's Soul, Euphoria, and More

