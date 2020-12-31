Technology News
Oppo Reno 5 With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 5 price is set at VND 8,690,000 (roughly Rs. 27,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 December 2020 17:52 IST
Oppo Reno 5 is initially available only in Vietnam and is limited to a single storage variant

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 comes in two different colour options
  • The smartphone sports a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • Oppo Reno 5 supports 50W fast charging

Oppo Reno 5 has been launched as the latest model in the company's Reno series in Vietnam, following Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, and Reno 5 Pro+ 5G smartphones that debuted earlier this month in China. The new smartphone has some similarities with Oppo Reno 5 5G and features a hole-punch display design to match the existing Reno models. However, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC that doesn't include support for 5G networks. Oppo Reno 5 also includes 50W fast charging support over the 65W charging available on other Reno 5 models.

Oppo Reno 5 price, availability details

Oppo Reno 5 price has been set at VND 8,690,000 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Mysterious Black and Silver colour options. It is currently limited to Vietnam, with no word on its global launch.

Earlier this month, Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G debuted in China with a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,200) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively. The company expanded the Reno 5 series with the launch of Reno 5 Pro+ that was launched in the Chinese market last week with an initial price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

Oppo Reno 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 5 runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The rear camera setup appears to be similar to the one on Reno 5 5G.

For selfies and video chats, Oppo Reno 5 offers a 44-megapixel shooter at the front. It comes along with an f/2.4 lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 84 degrees.

Oppo Reno 5 comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has provided a 4,310mAh lithium polymer battery that supports 50W fast charging. The phone is also compatible with VOOC 4.0, SuperVOOC, PD, and Qualcomm's Quick Charge charging standards. Oppo Reno 5 measures 159.1x73.3x7.7mm and weighs 171 grams.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Oppo Reno 5 Price, Oppo Reno 5 Specifications, Oppo Reno 5, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Video Recalls Evolution of Lineup, Launch Details Surface

