Oppo Reno 5 Lite has been launched with a hole-punch display and quad rear cameras. The new smartphone also comes with an AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Oppo Reno 5 Lite also includes 128GB of onboard storage. It also carries 30W fast charging support. Overall, Oppo Reno 5 Lite is a rebranded model of Oppo Reno 5F that was launched in Kenya earlier this month. That model was a rebadged Oppo F19 Pro that debuted in India a couple of weeks back.

Oppo Reno 5 Lite price

Oppo Reno 5 Lite price has been set at UAH 9,999 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. The phone is currently limited to Ukraine market and will available for purchase in Black and Purple colour options from March 30.

Oppo Reno 5 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 5 Lite runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC clocked at up to 2.2GHz, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. For photos and videos, Oppo Reno 5 Lite has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.4 lens.

Oppo Reno 5 Lite comes with 128GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has provided a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging. The phone measures 160.1x73.2x7.8mm and weighs 172 grams.

