Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G has allegedly been listed on 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website, as per a report. The alleged phone is seen bundled with a 30W fast charging technology on the listing. This is the first time the moniker has been mentioned in public. Till now, Oppo has launched the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, and Reno 5 Pro+ in China. All the three phones feature 65W fast charging technology. There is no official statement or confirmation from Oppo on the existence of a Lite variant of the smartphone.

A smartphone with model number PELM00 was spotted on 3C website. The certification site mentions that this device will be equipped with the Oppo charger with a model number VC56HACH, that could be a 30W VOOC 4.0 charger brick. Citing sources, a report by MyFixGuide claims that the model number belongs to the Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G smartphone that belongs to the Reno 5 series.

As per a GSMArena report, Oppo is expected to place the various Reno 5 models in all price categories. Hence, it can be speculated Oppo Reno 5 5G Lite could be on the cards for the company. Oppo has already launched the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G and Reno 5 Pro+ in China with 65W fast charging technology. A 30W charging support in a ‘Lite' variant also makes sense. However, it should be noted that this is pure speculation at this point as there have been no official announcement regarding this so far.

Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro were launched in China earlier this month. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ debuted last week on the company's home turf. An earlier report claimed that Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G may launch soon in India as a smartphone carrying a model number associated with Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

