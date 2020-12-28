Technology News
Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G With 30W Fast Charging Support Allegedly Listed on 3C Website

The alleged Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G smartphone carries model number PELM00.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 December 2020 18:09 IST
Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G With 30W Fast Charging Support Allegedly Listed on 3C Website

There is no official word on the Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G smartphone

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G hasn’t been officially confirmed
  • Oppo recently launched Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G in China
  • Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G charger has VC56HACH model number

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G has allegedly been listed on 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website, as per a report. The alleged phone is seen bundled with a 30W fast charging technology on the listing. This is the first time the moniker has been mentioned in public. Till now, Oppo has launched the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, and Reno 5 Pro+ in China. All the three phones feature 65W fast charging technology. There is no official statement or confirmation from Oppo on the existence of a Lite variant of the smartphone.

A smartphone with model number PELM00 was spotted on 3C website. The certification site mentions that this device will be equipped with the Oppo charger with a model number VC56HACH, that could be a 30W VOOC 4.0 charger brick. Citing sources, a report by MyFixGuide claims that the model number belongs to the Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G smartphone that belongs to the Reno 5 series.

As per a GSMArena report, Oppo is expected to place the various Reno 5 models in all price categories. Hence, it can be speculated Oppo Reno 5 5G Lite could be on the cards for the company. Oppo has already launched the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G and Reno 5 Pro+ in China with 65W fast charging technology. A 30W charging support in a ‘Lite' variant also makes sense. However, it should be noted that this is pure speculation at this point as there have been no official announcement regarding this so far.

Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro were launched in China earlier this month. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ debuted last week on the company's home turf. An earlier report claimed that Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G may launch soon in India as a smartphone carrying a model number associated with Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 5 5G

Oppo Reno 5 5G

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G With 30W Fast Charging Support Allegedly Listed on 3C Website
