Oppo gaming smartphone has allegedly been spotted on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) website. The listing shows a handset sporting gaming aesthetics like we have seen on the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the Lenovo Legion Phone 2, suggesting that Oppo could soon bring its gaming smartphone to the market. The development comes a few days ahead of the India launch of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and the Oppo Reno 6 smartphones scheduled for July 14. The two phones will be available via Flipkart.

The EUIPO listing by XDADevelopers) shows the design of an upcoming phone by Oppo. Apart from the gamer-y back panel design, the smartphone seems to have a similar design as the Oppo Reno 5. It has a similar-looking quad rear camera setup in a rectangular module as the Reno 5.

Besides, the unidentified smartphone appears to have the power button on the right edge and a volume rocker on the left. At the bottom, there looks like a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille. The certification does not reveal any specifications about the phone, but if it turns out to be a flagship gaming smartphone, it is likely to pack top-of-the-line hardware.

This comes at a time when Oppo is preparing to launch the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 in India on July 14. These phones were unveiled in China in May alongside the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. The phones will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and are likely to be pretty much identical to their China models. The Pro variant should feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 6 is expected to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ hole-punch AMOLED display also with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.