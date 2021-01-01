Technology News
Oppo Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Global Launch Expected Soon

Oppo Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, and the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G made their debut in China and may be heading for a global launch soon.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 January 2021 14:19 IST
Oppo Reno 5 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC

  • Oppo Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G could be launched globally soon
  • Oppo has not shared any official information on a global launch
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G have been spotted on National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The phone are said to come with model numbers CPH2145 and CPH2201 respectively. The Oppo Reno 5 5G has also been spotted on Global Certification Forum (GCF), Indonesian SDPPI, and Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC), and Bluetooth SIG listing. The Oppo Reno 5 series consisting of Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has already debuted in China and these listings suggest an imminent global launch.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared on Twitter that the Oppo Reno 5 5G with model number CPH2145 has received National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification. It has also been spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Indonesian SDPPI, Global Certification Forum (GCF), and National Communications Commission (NCC) websites. These certifications don't share any specifications for the phones, except that it will come with Bluetooth 5.1 and Color OS 11.1.

On the other hand, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G that is believed to come with CPH2201 model number has received NBTC, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and Bluetooth SIG certification. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro variant will also come with Bluetooth 5.1. These listings suggest that the Oppo Reno 5 5G and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G may soon have a global launch, after debuting in China earlier this month. The company also launched the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G in China last week.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 5 4G variant was also launched in Vietnam a couple days ago, adding to the series. As of now, it is unclear which models of the series will see a global launch. And, considering the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G's alleged BIS listing from last week, the phone will be launched in India as well.

As of now, Oppo has not shared any official information on the Oppo Reno 5 series.

Oppo Reno 5 series specifications

Oppo Reno 5 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display, the Pro variant features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display, and the Pro+ variant features a Snapdragon 865 SoC. All three phones come with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. All three phones come with a quad rear camera setup and while the Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G come with flat displays, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with a curved display. In terms of battery, the phones are backed by 4,300mAh, 4,350mAh, and 4,500mAh batteries respectively.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Oppo Reno 5 5G

Oppo Reno 5 5G

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Tipped to Launch in Second Half of 2021

