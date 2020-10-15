Technology News
loading
Oppo Reno 4F With MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras, 18W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 4F is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and comes with 8GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 October 2020 10:59 IST
Oppo Reno 4F features a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4F has dual selfie cameras
  • The phone is priced at IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs. 21,400)
  • Oppo Reno 4F comes with 128GB of onboard storage

Oppo Reno 4F has been launched in Indonesia and it is a slightly tweaked version of the Oppo F17 Pro that debuted in India early in September. The Oppo Reno 4F comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, but is offered in two colour options. You get a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch cut out for the dual selfie cameras on the front. There are uniform bezels on the top and the sides, with a relatively thick chin.

Oppo Reno 4F price

The Oppo Reno 4F, as mentioned earlier, comes in a single RAM and storage configuration – 8GB + 128GB and is priced at IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs. 21,400). The phone is offered in two colour variants – Matte Black and Metallic White. The Oppo Reno 4F is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale in Indonesia through Shopee starting October 16.

It is unclear whether Oppo will release the Oppo Reno 4F in India.

Oppo Reno 4F specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 4F runs ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10. The phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.67 percent screen to body ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 4F is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC and the IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU, accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 4F comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1ST primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel mono camera sensors with f/2.4 lens. On the front there is a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 4F comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. This is where the Oppo Reno 4F differs from the Oppo F17 Pro that launched in India in September, as the F17 Pro came with a 4,015mAh battery with support for quicker 30W fast charging. The Oppo Reno 4F features an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.14x73.77x7.48mm and weighs 164 grams.

Oppo Reno 4F

Oppo Reno 4F

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 4F, Oppo Reno 4F price, Oppo Reno 4F specifications
