Oppo Reno 4F With Dual-Hole Punch Display, 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch on October 12

Oppo Reno4 F is being teased on various social media platforms by the company.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 September 2020 14:15 IST
Oppo Reno 4F may come with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno4 F will be available in two colour options
  • The smartphone is listed on an Indonesian e-commerce website
  • Oppo Reno4 F packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Oppo Reno 4F will be launched on October 12 in Indonesia. The company has been teasing the smartphone on its social media platforms. It will be available on e-commerce platform Shopee Mall in two colour options in the country. According to a teaser poster, the phone will carry a 108-megapixel camera and Ultra Night selfie mode, among other features. Oppo Indonesia's official website shows the phone with a quad rear camera setup and a display with dual-hole punch cutout. The handset will be an addition to the company's Oppo Reno 4 series of smartphones.

Oppo has been teasing the Oppo Reno 4F on its various social media platforms, including Twitter. A teaser poster shared by the company confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be launched on October 12.

The smartphone is also listed on e-commerce platform Shopee Mall. While the listing reveals that the phone will be available in Matte Black and Matter White colour options, no pricing details were mentioned. The smartphone has been listed with a single RAM + storage configuration – 8GB + 128GB.

A teaser poster has also been shared by tipster Sudhanshu. The poster shows the smartphone having six AI cameras (quad rear cameras and two front snappers) with an “Ultra Clear” 108-megapixel main camera.

The poster also shows the Oppo Reno 4F with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for two selfie cameras. The quad rear camera setup is seen inside a square-shaped module on the back. There is no visible fingerprint sensor. Apart from that, the poster tips that the handset will feature a Super AMOLED display, a 4000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

According to Oppo Indonesia website, the phone will sport a 6.43-inch display and come with a 3.5mm headphones jack. The company has also shared a teaser video on YouTube.

