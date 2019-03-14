Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno Camera Performance Teased, 4 Colour Options Surface Online Ahead of April 10 Launch

Oppo Reno Camera Performance Teased, 4 Colour Options Surface Online Ahead of April 10 Launch

, 14 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno Camera Performance Teased, 4 Colour Options Surface Online Ahead of April 10 Launch

Oppo Reno camera samples highlight low-light performance of 48-megapixel sensor

Highlights

  • Oppo VP Brian Shen has released camera samples of Reno phone
  • Some photos allegedly detailing its 10x hybrid optical zoom also surfaced
  • Oppo Reno rumoured to have Black, Green, Purple, and Pink colour options

Oppo Reno is set to debut next month. But weeks ahead of its formal launch, some camera samples showing the camera capabilities of the Reno phone have been released by Oppo Vice President Brian Shen. The executive also mentioned that the photos were captured using the 48-megapixel sensor of the upcoming Oppo phone. A tipster on Weibo has also posted some photos revealing the 10x hybrid optical zoom support of the Oppo Reno. Furthermore, another tipster from China has managed to reveal the four colour options of the Oppo Reno.

Among other developments, Oppo Vice President Brian Shen has teased the camera capabilities of the Reno phone by posting a couple of photos. Shen also mentioned that the photos were taken using the 48-megapixel image sensor of the new model. However, those were captured in the 12-megapixel mode. The photos also suggest some software-level tweaks to enhance low-light image-taking capabilities.

oppo reno camera sample weibo brian shen Oppo Reno

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Brian Shen

 

A tipster on Weibo also posted some photos that were allegedly taken through the Oppo Reno. The photos in question essentially aimed at revealing 10x hybrid optical zoom. Moreover, they are showing landmarks such as George Washington at Mount Rushmore, the Sphinx at Giza, and Christ the Redeemer from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Notably, a report recently claimed the presence of 10x hybrid optical zoom support on the new model. Oppo also officially demonstrated its 10x lossless zoom technology at MWC 2019 last month that is slated to debut on a smartphone in the second quarter of this year - which matches the April 10 launch date.

oppo reno alleged camera samples weibo Oppo Reno

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

If the available camera samples aren't pleasing, another tipster on Weibo has leaked four colour options of the Oppo Reno. According to the source, the phone will come in Black, Green, Purple, and Pink colour options.

The images showing off the colour options of the new Oppo phone also give a glimpse at its design. The device appears to have a vertically-positioned triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. There is also Oppo's branding just below the rear camera setup.

oppo reno alleged colour options weibo Oppo Reno

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

As announced earlier this week, Oppo is launching the first phone from its Reno sub-brand on April 10. The new model is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro: Are Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Good Enough to Justify Their Prices?
Google Says It Banned 2.3 Billion Misleading Ads in 2018
Oppo Reno Camera Performance Teased, 4 Colour Options Surface Online Ahead of April 10 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smart TVs
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Oppo Reno Camera Samples Released Officially Ahead of Formal Launch
  3. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  5. Shinco SO4A 39-Inch LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 13,990
  6. Samsung Galaxy A50 Now Receiving Update With Camera Improvements in India
  7. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Sunny Leone’s ZEE5 Biopic Will Conclude With Season 3 on April 5
  9. Windows 10 Will Now Roll Back Updates Automatically if Your PC Can’t Boot
  10. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.