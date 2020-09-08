Oppo Reno 4 SE appears to be the next smartphone offering in the Reno 4 series. Oppo debuted its Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4 smartphones in China in June, and as per new leaks, the company looks to introduce another variant in the lineup. The new rumoured model is expected to be called the Oppo Reno 4 SE and its key specifications have been leaked online. The tip also hinted at the price tag of the rumoured smartphone, however its launch details are unknown. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro was introduced in India recently with a Snapdragon 720G processor, quad-camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 4 SE price (expected)

Tipster Really Asen Jun (translated) took to Weibo to post key specification and price details of the Oppo Reno 4 SE, hinting at the launch of the rumoured handset in the future. The leak suggests that the Oppo Reno 4 SE may be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 27,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. More variants may be unveiled at launch. The colour options and design details of the phone are not known yet.

Oppo Reno 4 SE specifications (expected)

The tipster hints that the Oppo Reno 4 SE may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Oppo Reno 4 SE is expected to include a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapxel monochrome sensor. Up front, the phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel Samsung GD1 sensor.

The smartphone may pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W flash charging support. It is tipped to weigh 169 grams and is expected to be 7.85mm thin. The tipster suggests that the phone may have a 3D composite panel body and an aluminium alloy middle frame.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.