Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 SE comes in two configurations, both of which have 8GB of RAM and storage goes up to 256GB.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 September 2020 10:33 IST
Oppo Reno 4 SE has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 SE costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,100) for the base model
  • The phone supports 65W fast charging
  • Oppo Reno 4 SE has 5G support

Oppo Reno 4 SE has been launched in China as another entry in the Oppo Reno 4 series that includes the Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro, and Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition. The latest entrant is offered in two RAM and storage configurations, and three colour options. The Oppo Reno 4 SE features a triple rear camera setup, fast charging, and 5G support. The phone comes with slim bezels on three sides and a relatively thicker chin. It will go on sale in the country this week.

Oppo Reno 4 SE price

The Oppo Reno 4 SE is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 30,400). The phone will be available in three colour options namely, Super Flash Black, Super Flash Blue, and Super Flash White, when it goes on sale in China on September 25. The phone is currently up for pre-orders in the country.

As of now, Oppo has not shared details on international availability of the Oppo Reno 4 SE.

Oppo Reno 4 SE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 4 SE runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, 409ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 4 SE is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, there are three cameras on the back of the Oppo Reno 4 SE and the setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For storing all your data, you get 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.0 storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 4 SE include 5G support, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of which, the Oppo Reno 4 SE packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

In terms of sensors, the phone features geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo Reno 4 SE measures 160.5x73.9x7.85mm and weighs 169 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Oppo Reno 4 SE

Oppo Reno 4 SE

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

