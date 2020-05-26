Photo Credit: TENAA
Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 were spotted on TENAA with key specifications and images. The Oppo Reno 4 series support 5G, and the company has already started rolling out teasers of the two phones. As per the listing, the Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and have a triple rear camera setup at the back. The TENAA listing suggests that the Oppo Reno 4 comes with a dual hole-punch selfie display, while the Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with just a single hole-punch display.
Oppo Reno 4 Series With 5G, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
The Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro are listed on TENAA with model number PDPM00 and PDNM00. The Oppo Reno 4 has a dual hole-punch display with the cut outs placed on the top left of the screen. At the back, the phone has a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a single hole-punch display and a similar-looking triple rear camera setup at the back.
Oppo Reno 4 Leaked Live Image Tips Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support
Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 is listed to run on ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. It will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED display and be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone is listed to come in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. As for the camera setup, the Oppo Reno 4 will feature a 48-megaixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel porrai camera. Up front, the Oppo Reno 4 has a 32-megpaixel primary selfie sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 4 is listed to come with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. It is reported to measure 159.3x74.0x7.8mm, and weigh 183 grams.
The premium Oppo Reno 4 Pro is listed to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved display. The Pro model also has a triple rear camera setup but the technical specifications are different. There's a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel low-light video camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There's a single 32-megapixel selfie camera up front on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The phone is listed to measure 159.6x72.5x7.6mm dimensions and weigh 172 grams. All the other specifications are identical to the Oppo Reno 4 series.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement