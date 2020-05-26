Technology News
Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Spotted on TENAA With Images and Detailed Specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 is listed to come with a dual hole-punch selfie display, while the Pro model only has a single selfie camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 May 2020 10:47 IST
Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Spotted on TENAA With Images and Detailed Specifications

Photo Credit: TENAA

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is listed to feature a 6.5-inch curved display

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 series is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery
  • The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 48-megapixel camera
  • The series is listed to support 65W fast charging

Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 were spotted on TENAA with key specifications and images. The Oppo Reno 4 series support 5G, and the company has already started rolling out teasers of the two phones. As per the listing, the Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and have a triple rear camera setup at the back. The TENAA listing suggests that the Oppo Reno 4 comes with a dual hole-punch selfie display, while the Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with just a single hole-punch display.

Oppo Reno 4 Series With 5G, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed

The Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro are listed on TENAA with model number PDPM00 and PDNM00. The Oppo Reno 4 has a dual hole-punch display with the cut outs placed on the top left of the screen. At the back, the phone has a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a single hole-punch display and a similar-looking triple rear camera setup at the back.

Oppo Reno 4 Leaked Live Image Tips Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 is listed to run on ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. It will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED display and be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone is listed to come in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. As for the camera setup, the Oppo Reno 4 will feature a 48-megaixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel porrai camera. Up front, the Oppo Reno 4 has a 32-megpaixel primary selfie sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 4 is listed to come with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. It is reported to measure 159.3x74.0x7.8mm, and weigh 183 grams.

oppo reno 4 pro tenaa Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is listed to pack a 4,000mAh battery
Photo Credit: TENAA

The premium Oppo Reno 4 Pro is listed to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved display. The Pro model also has a triple rear camera setup but the technical specifications are different. There's a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel low-light video camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There's a single 32-megapixel selfie camera up front on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The phone is listed to measure 159.6x72.5x7.6mm dimensions and weigh 172 grams. All the other specifications are identical to the Oppo Reno 4 series.

Oppo Reno 4

Oppo Reno 4

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Further reading: Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 specifications, Oppo Reno 4 Photos, Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Photos, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
