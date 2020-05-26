Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 were spotted on TENAA with key specifications and images. The Oppo Reno 4 series support 5G, and the company has already started rolling out teasers of the two phones. As per the listing, the Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and have a triple rear camera setup at the back. The TENAA listing suggests that the Oppo Reno 4 comes with a dual hole-punch selfie display, while the Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with just a single hole-punch display.

Oppo Reno 4 Series With 5G, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed

The Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro are listed on TENAA with model number PDPM00 and PDNM00. The Oppo Reno 4 has a dual hole-punch display with the cut outs placed on the top left of the screen. At the back, the phone has a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a single hole-punch display and a similar-looking triple rear camera setup at the back.

Oppo Reno 4 Leaked Live Image Tips Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 is listed to run on ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. It will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED display and be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone is listed to come in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. As for the camera setup, the Oppo Reno 4 will feature a 48-megaixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel porrai camera. Up front, the Oppo Reno 4 has a 32-megpaixel primary selfie sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 4 is listed to come with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. It is reported to measure 159.3x74.0x7.8mm, and weigh 183 grams.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is listed to pack a 4,000mAh battery

Photo Credit: TENAA

The premium Oppo Reno 4 Pro is listed to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved display. The Pro model also has a triple rear camera setup but the technical specifications are different. There's a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel low-light video camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There's a single 32-megapixel selfie camera up front on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The phone is listed to measure 159.6x72.5x7.6mm dimensions and weigh 172 grams. All the other specifications are identical to the Oppo Reno 4 series.