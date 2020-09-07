Oppo Reno 4 Pro global variant has reportedly started receiving a new update that brings camera improvements and the latest September security patch. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro and the Oppo Reno 4 made their debut in China back in June and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro was released in India at the end of July. The update for the Pro variant comes with build number CPH2109_11_A.17, however, the Oppo India website has not been updated with the latest firmware yet.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro CPH2109_11_A.17 update

As per the report by GMSArena, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro global variant has started receiving the September security part with the CPH2109_11_A.17 update. The changelog shared by the publication shows the update brings improved camera effects and user experience. It also improved system performance and system stability. Along with this, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro also gets updated to the latest September 2020 security patch.

It appears to have a staged roll out in India and the Oppo India website has not been updated with the latest firmware yet. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Oppo for information on the same. We'll update this space as and when we get a response.

To manually check if you have received the update, Settings > Software Updates, and you should see it here. As mentioned above, the Oppo India website has not been updated so you will not be able to download and install it manually, for now.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in India, specifications

The phone comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 34,990.

The features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D Borderless Sense Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. You get a quad rear camera setup and a single hole-punch style selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

