Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro Starts Receiving September Security Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update: Report

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Starts Receiving September Security Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update: Report

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in India in July and runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 September 2020 11:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Starts Receiving September Security Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update: Report

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro update CPH2109_11_A.17 rolling out in India
  • It brings camera and performances improvements
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets September security patch

Oppo Reno 4 Pro global variant has reportedly started receiving a new update that brings camera improvements and the latest September security patch. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro and the Oppo Reno 4 made their debut in China back in June and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro was released in India at the end of July. The update for the Pro variant comes with build number CPH2109_11_A.17, however, the Oppo India website has not been updated with the latest firmware yet.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro CPH2109_11_A.17 update

As per the report by GMSArena, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro global variant has started receiving the September security part with the CPH2109_11_A.17 update. The changelog shared by the publication shows the update brings improved camera effects and user experience. It also improved system performance and system stability. Along with this, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro also gets updated to the latest September 2020 security patch.

It appears to have a staged roll out in India and the Oppo India website has not been updated with the latest firmware yet. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Oppo for information on the same. We'll update this space as and when we get a response.

To manually check if you have received the update, Settings > Software Updates, and you should see it here. As mentioned above, the Oppo India website has not been updated so you will not be able to download and install it manually, for now.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in India, specifications

The phone comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 34,990.

The features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D Borderless Sense Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. You get a quad rear camera setup and a single hole-punch style selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly slim and light
  • 65W fast charging
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Average rear cameras
  • Underpowered SoC, for the price
  • Expensive
Read detailed Oppo Reno 4 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 Pro update, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
The Perfect Mid-Segment Smartphones: Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Now With Upto 64 MP Quad Camera and Flagship Like Features
Moto G9 Plus Price, Key Specifications Revealed by Telco Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Starts Receiving September Security Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  2. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  3. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  4. Airtel Takes on Jio Fiber by Bringing New Broadband Plans
  5. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
  6. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  7. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Debuts in India With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display
  8. FAU-G Game to Launch by October-End, Will Include a Level on Galwan Valley
  9. Poco M2 Will Come With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Receiving August 2020 Security Patch, New Features With Android UI Update
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
  3. Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications
  4. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
  5. Samsung to Shut Down Its Sole China TV Factory by November
  6. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update With Improvements for Camera, Display, Power Consumption, and More
  7. Realme 7i Set to Launch on September 17, Snapdragon 662 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  8. Realme 7 Pro Gets September Security Patch, Optimisations With Android Update
  9. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch, 43-Inch Options With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display Launched in India
  10. Vodafone Idea Is Now 'Vi', New Branding Revealed as Vodafone Idea Merger Integrates Completely
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com