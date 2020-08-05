Oppo Reno 4 Pro is all set to go on sale in India today. The phone will be available through various offline and online retailers. The list includes Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, Reliance Digital, Croma, Sangeetha, and Poorvika, among others. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro India variant is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor and is equipped with a quad camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in India, sale, more

The new Oppo Reno 4 Pro is priced at Rs. 34,990 in India for its single 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone will be available through varied offline and online channels like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, Reliance Digital, Croma, Sangeetha, and Poorvika. It will be offered in two colour models - Starry Night and Silky White.

Sale offers include 10 percent cashback on select banks, exchange discounts via Cashify, and no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 4 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of storage, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

As for optics, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono shooter. Further, you'll get a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

