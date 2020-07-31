Oppo Reno 4 Pro has been launched in India. The new smartphone, which comes as the successor to the Reno 3 Pro that debuted in March, features a hole-punch display design and a quad rear camera setup. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro also comes with the company's proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. Oppo brought the Reno 4 Pro originally in China in June with a distinct list of specifications. The China variant came with triple rear cameras and included Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in India, launch offers

Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 34,990 for the lone, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in two different colour options, namely Starry Night and Silky White. It will go on sale in the country starting August 5 through various online and offline retail channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq as well as Reliance Digital, Croma, Sangeetha, and Poorvika, among others.

Launch offers on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro include 10 percent cashback on select banks, exchange discounts via Cashify, and no-cost EMI options for up to nine months. Oppo has also announced the availability of 1,000 "unique gift boxes" of the Reno 4 Pro that would be available through Amazon and Flipkart for customers pre-ordering the phone.

To recall, the China variant of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,600) for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, while its 256GB storage option carried a price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 4 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D Borderless Sense Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with a Multi-cooling System that uses a combination of graphite tube, graphite sheet, and copper foil to better dissipate heat.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel mono shooter. Further, you'll get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India comes with a quad rear camera setup

Oppo has provided camera features including AI Color Portrait, Night Flare Portrait, and an Ultra Dark Mode to deliver an enhanced camera experience. There is also a 960fps AI slow-motion video recording option at 720p resolution. For selfie lovers, the phone has an Ultra Night Selfie Mode. The company has also offered electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support for the front camera sensor.

In terms of storage, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. There is also a preloaded Super Power Saving Mode that is touted to allow users to chat on WhatsApp for 1.5 hours or make calls for 77 minutes with just five percent of battery power. Besides, the phone measures 160.2x73.2x7.7mm and weighs 161 grams.

