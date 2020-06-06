Technology News
Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 is equipped with dual selfie cameras and 4,020mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 June 2020 11:12 IST
Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro phones are powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 series price starts at CNY 2,999
  • Oppo Reno 4 series comes with in-screen fingerprint sensor

Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 phones have launched in China. The phones come with triple camera setups at the back, accompanied by a laser detection auto-focus lens. The Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro phones are powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, bringing 5G network connectivity. The two phones also offer 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has superior camera specifications than the Oppo Reno 4. However, the Oppo Reno 4 also has a few key features like dual selfie cameras and a slightly larger battery.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 price, sale

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 45,800) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is listed to come in Galactic Blue, Sparkling Red, Space Black and Space White colour options. There is also a Green Glitter variant that will be available only in the 12GB + 256GB storage option, and this variant will go on sale on June 18. All the other colour options are up for pre-orders already, and sale will begin on June 12.

The Oppo Reno 4, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,200) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. This variant is listed in three colour options - Galactic Blue, , Space Black, and Space White. The Oppo Reno 4 is also up for pre-orders on the official site, and sale will begin on June 12.

The Chinese giant has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 phones will launch in India as well. The Indian variants are expected to come with more localised features.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 operating system. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There is a laser detection autofocus lens as well on board.

Up front, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a single hole-punch display cutout with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, and offers connectivity options like Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo Reno 4 specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 also runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 OS, but features a smaller 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with dual selfie hole-punch cutouts on the top left of the screen. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

There is a triple camera setup at the back of the Oppo Reno 4 as well. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel monochromatic sensor. Same as Reno 4 Pro, the Oppo Reno 4 also pack a laser detection autofocus lens. Up front, the Oppo Reno 4 has dual hole-punch cutouts with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a secondary 2-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Oppo Reno 4 model has a slightly larger 4,020mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. It also comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, and offers connectivity options like Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi and a USB Type-C port.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

