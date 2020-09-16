Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition has popped up online via a retail box picture. The phone is expected to launch on September 17, and as per a report, it will go on sale in India from September 24. Flipkart has already set up a teaser page that seems to be hinting at the arrival of this special edition. Key features of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro include a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera and the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It is very likely that the special edition will keep the same specifications.

As per an online report by MySmartPrice, Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition will be available for purchase from September 24 onwards in India. Even though Oppo hasn't officially said anything about Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition, the company is teasing the return of Dhoni with a new limited edition Oppo Reno 4 Pro. Dhoni retired last month from international cricket.

The same Oppo teaser has also been used by Flipkart on a dedicated page for the phone and this page reveals that the phone will be announced on September 17. The sale date remains unconfirmed for now.

This isn't the first limited edition variant of Reno 4 Pro, Oppo had launched the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition in China last month. It was created in in collaboration with Taiwanese-American artist James Jean. The special edition phone featured a special paintjob with engraved art on the back panel, and came in a single RAM and storage configuration of 12GB + 256GB.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is priced at Rs. 34,990 in India for its single 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Starry Night and Silky White colour options right now.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono shooter. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera in the front.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery, which supports fast charging via 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

