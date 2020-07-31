Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications, More

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications, More

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is expected to be priced in India at Rs. 32,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 July 2020 07:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications, More

Oppo Reno 4 Pro was unveiled first in China last month

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro is said to have localised features for the Indian market
  • The phone’s launch event is slated to begin at 12.30pm IST
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is all set to launch in India today. The launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST wherein the company will make all availability and pricing details official. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is said to come with localised features for the Indian market. A recent leak suggests that the Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in India as well as some changes in specifications for the India variant. To recall, the phone was unveiled in China with a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India launch event live stream, expected price, more

The company is looking to host an AR launch event for Oppo Reno 4 in India. The launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST, and it will be live streamed on YouTube via the Oppo Mobile India channel. As per a recent leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro may be priced at Rs. 32,990 in India. The device is tipped to come in Starry Night and Silky White colour options and it is slated to go on sale on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

As for specifications and design, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro teasers confirm a 3D borderless sense hole-punch screen with the cut out placed on the top left of the screen. It is also teased to come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology that claims to fully charge the device in just 36 minutes. The phone is set to come with a 90Hz display refresh rate as well. Teasers also confirm a quad camera setup at the back with the four sensors aligned one below the other.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro India model is tipped by Yadav to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, pack 8GB RAM, and have 128GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup is tipped to include 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and 2-megapixel sensors. There's expected to be a 4,000mAh battery on board. All the other specifications are reported to be identical to the China model including the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device is tipped to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Price in India, Oppo Reno 4 Pro India Launch, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Sale
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. Redmi 9 Prime Set to Launch in India on August 4, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. OnePlus Nord Review
  7. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  8. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  9. Vodafone Idea Rs. 819 Recharge Plan Arrives With 84 Days Validity
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications, More
  2. Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 India Launch Today at 2pm: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  4. Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode
  5. Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Launched
  6. Google’s $2.1 Billion Fitbit Deal to Face EU Antitrust Probe
  7. Uber Backtracks on Plans to Move Asian Headquarters to Hong Kong
  8. Facebook Ad Boycott Organisers Ask European Firms to Join StopHateForProfit Campaign
  9. NASA's New Mars Rover 'Perseverance' Launched, Seeks Signs of Life
  10. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 819 Recharge Plan With 2GB High-Speed Daily Data, 84 Days Validity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com