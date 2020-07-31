Oppo Reno 4 Pro is all set to launch in India today. The launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST wherein the company will make all availability and pricing details official. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is said to come with localised features for the Indian market. A recent leak suggests that the Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in India as well as some changes in specifications for the India variant. To recall, the phone was unveiled in China with a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India launch event live stream, expected price, more

The company is looking to host an AR launch event for Oppo Reno 4 in India. The launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST, and it will be live streamed on YouTube via the Oppo Mobile India channel. As per a recent leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro may be priced at Rs. 32,990 in India. The device is tipped to come in Starry Night and Silky White colour options and it is slated to go on sale on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

As for specifications and design, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro teasers confirm a 3D borderless sense hole-punch screen with the cut out placed on the top left of the screen. It is also teased to come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology that claims to fully charge the device in just 36 minutes. The phone is set to come with a 90Hz display refresh rate as well. Teasers also confirm a quad camera setup at the back with the four sensors aligned one below the other.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro India model is tipped by Yadav to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, pack 8GB RAM, and have 128GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup is tipped to include 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and 2-megapixel sensors. There's expected to be a 4,000mAh battery on board. All the other specifications are reported to be identical to the China model including the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device is tipped to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

