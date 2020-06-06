Technology News
Oppo Reno 4 Series to Launch in India With Localised Features

Oppo Reno 4 series includes two phones – Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro. It is unclear if both models will reach India.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 6 June 2020 11:31 IST
Oppo Reno 4 Series to Launch in India With Localised Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro (left) will be offered in four colour options, whereas Reno 4 will come in three colours

  • Oppo Reno 4 price in China starts at CNY 2,999
  • Reno 4 Pro, however, will retail starts at CNY 3,799
  • Oppo hasn’t announced India pricing of the two phones

Oppo India has announced that it will be bringing the newly launched Oppo Reno 4 series to the country. The company hasn't shared a timeline of the launch; however, it did say that the India variants of the Oppo Reno 4-series phones would come with exclusive features for the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker on Friday unveiled the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro smartphones in its home market. The Oppo Reno 4 series supports 5G connectivity and will go on sale later this month in China.

Oppo did not elaborate on what exclusive features the India models of the Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphones will include. The company also didn't say if it would launch one or both phones in the country.

“Following Oppo's “Glocal” strategy, the India version of the smartphone is expected to come with multiple localized features to cater to the changing needs of Indian consumers,” Oppo said in a statement.

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro price and colours

While we don't know the India pricing of the Oppo Reno 4 series, the company has revealed the China prices of the two new phones. Oppo Reno 4 price is set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,900) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the phone's 8GB + 256GB model will retail at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,000). Oppo Reno 4 Pro, on the other hand, will retail at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, and at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 45,700) for the 12GB + 256GB model. Both phones will go on sale starting June 12.

Oppo Reno 4 will be offered in Galactic Blue, Space Black and Taro Purple colours and Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be sold in Galactic Blue, Sparkling Red, Space Black and Space White colours. There will also be a Green Glitter limited edition variant of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro that will go on sale beginning June 18 in China.

