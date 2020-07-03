Oppo Reno 4 Pro Indian Variant to Sport Faster Refresh Rate, Tipster Claims

Oppo launched the Reno 4 and the Reno 4 Pro in China last month, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with support for 5G connectivity. These new smartphones also offer 65W fast charging with support for VOOC 2.0. While these phones were only launched in China back then, it looks like Oppo is ready to roll out the Reno 4 Pro to global markets. However, the global variant of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is said to have a few tweaks that will make it different from the device launched in China.

The news of the Oppo launching the global variant of the Reno 4 Pro was teased by Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel. Linus posted a partial photo of the phone showing the curved display. Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) posted a photo of a similar looking device claiming that the Reno 4 Pro is the premium smartphone that Oppo is bringing to India. While the two devices look similar, Mukul Sharma hinted that the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro would be different from the global variant. Sharma mentions that while both device will have a curved 3D display, the size and the refresh rate for the Indian version will be different.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro launched in China has 90Hz refresh rate but the variant coming to India is tipped to have a higher refresh rate. The photo posted by Linus Sebastian also shows the hole-punch camera on the top left corner of the device.

Other specifications of the India-bound Oppo Reno 4 Pro are unknown at the moment. Oppo had announced its plans of bringing the Oppo Reno 4 series to India with a few local customisations. The company did not mention what changes it would make for its India-bound units nor has it given a timeline for the launch.